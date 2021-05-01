“New Journey To The West” Spin-Off “Spring Camp” Unveils New Poster Including Ahn Jae Hyun

The whole squad is finally back together!

On May 1, TVing’s upcoming “New Journey to the West” spin-off show “Spring Camp” thrilled fans by releasing a group poster that includes Ahn Jae Hyun.

The day before, the producers of “New Journey to the West” revealed the exciting news that Ahn Jae Hyun would be making his long-awaited return to the cast for the upcoming spin-off, which will show the seven members taking off on a fun camping trip together.

The heartwarming new poster captures OB team Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, and SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won having a blast in the outdoors with YB team Ahn Jae Hyun, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, WINNER’s Song Mino, and Block B’s P.O.

However, it wouldn’t be “New Journey to the West” if things didn’t get a little chaotic, and the producers of the special tease that there will be plenty of shenanigans and mishaps in store.

“Spring Camp” will release new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.

In the meantime, take a walk down memory lane by watching “New Journey to the West 4” with subtitles below!

Watch Now

Source (1)