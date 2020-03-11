New Jungle Cruise Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Revealing What’s Really Going On

This new trailer for Jungle Cruise opens on a uncommon second of tranquility between its protagonists. As Dwayne Johnson’s hulking riverboat captain Frank strums on the ukulele, Emily Blunt’s Lily goes into element about their mission. There’s stated to be a tree of life within the midst of the harmful jungle, which has the potential to avoid wasting lives. Frank believes it is nowhere to be discovered… however Lily has the key key. And sensible cash says that the evil forces of the film will wish to get their palms on stated key all through its runtime.