New Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Teases Return Of Key Character

By the tip of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, one of many greatest, most Michael Crichton-style plot twists dropped into place when it got here to the story of Isabella Sermon’s Maisie Lockwood. As actually residing proof of what John Hammond was afraid of when it got here to genetic manipulation, Maisie was a reasonably key character when it got here to director J.A. Bayona’s smash hit sequel, because it was revealed that she was a clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s late daughter. We now have our first have a look at Maisie’s return in Jurassic World: Dominion!
Take a glimpse at this primary look by a behind-the-scenes picture from director Colin Trevorrow:
As a part of a problem making its means by Twitter, Colin Trevorrow shared an early snapshot from Jurassic World: Dominion’s latest principal pictures, earlier than the movie needed to shut down manufacturing. Whereas it was within the early days for the threequel’s capturing schedule, we’ve already seen some fascinating hints of the place issues are going.
With Jurassic World: Dominion beginning its shoot in chilly and snowy British Columbia, this have a look at Isabella Sermon’s newest chapter within the blockbuster sequence exhibits Maisie Lockwood bundled for the chilly herself. Because the earlier movie noticed her escaping the chaos of the lately launched dinosaurs fleeing Lockwood Manor with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Maisie Lockwood may not be alone within the snow, as each dinosaurs and people from Jurassic World adventures previous might be frolicking on this frozen dominion.
This isn’t the primary sneaky look that Colin Trevorrow has given followers of what he’s been as much as with Jurassic World: Dominion. Whereas manufacturing could also be shut down, the director that helped make Jurassic World a record-setting success has been laborious at work in his dwelling studio, reviewing the footage he already has.
Although come to think about it, this may not be our first have a look at Isabella Sermon’s work on this new movie. Wanting again at that unique publish that Colin Trevorrow had shared with the world, there’s a determine that’s not clearly seen within the huge shot on show. Nonetheless, the black beanie that Sermon’s Maisie wears on this new close-up have a look at Jurassic World: Dominion appears like indicator that the individual sporting comparable headwear within the huge shot might additionally be her.
This can be a lot of hypothesis, however that’s a part of what makes anticipating a film like this one a lot enjoyable. Whereas it’s going to be a short while earlier than Jurassic World: Dominion can get again up and operating once more, it’s good to see a peek behind the scenes at what’s doubtlessly shaping as much as be the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park saga. Don’t blame us for these phrases although, as Chris Pratt put them into the world, and we’re simply merely inclined to have that very same stage of anticipation.
Jurassic World: Dominion is presently scheduled for a June 11, 2021 launch date; but when any delays are available, we’ll report these updates as quickly as they’re introduced, right here on CinemaBlend.
