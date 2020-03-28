New Killing Eve series 3 trailer confirms Eve Polastri’s survival

Killing Eve‘s second series ended with reasonably a surprising second – with Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) apparently shot useless by Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

Ending on such a bombshell ensured followers have been left determined for an additional season as quickly as attainable, and that third run is coming quickly, with Suzanne Heathcote offering the scripts.

After all it was at all times unlikely that Eve would truly be killed off, and a brand new trailer for the upcoming third run confirms that – with Oh returning within the lead position.

It seems that Villanelle is initially unaware of her rival’s survival, nevertheless, with the trailer starting with a voiceover from the murderer by which she muses, “I simply had a very dangerous break-up. Once I take into consideration my ex, I realise I’m a lot happier now she’s useless.”

In addition to that includes many returning faces, together with Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn and Kim Bodnia’s Konstantin, the trailer poses a number of questions: how did Eve survive? How will Villanelle react to the information? What’s going to occur after they come head to head once more?

One factor that we all know for certain is that it appears to be like like Villanelle hasn’t misplaced her penchant for dressing up in elaborate costumes – an early second within the trailer sees her don a clown costume and terrify some youngsters.

It definitely appears to be like like being an intriguing third series…

If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe try our TV information.