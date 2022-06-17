New Kingdom Hearts 4 details: story, Disney worlds, Final Fantasy characters and more

Tetsuya Nomura has spoken in an interview about the new installment of the Square Enix JRPG.

Last April, Kingdom Hearts 4 became a reality during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the saga, Square Enix showed the first trailer of the new game and since then, Tetsuya Nomura has been giving us breadcrumbs with which to get an idea of what we will find in the expected JRPG.

On this occasion, it has been his last interview with Game Informer that has brought us interesting details about what we can expect from the game. Nomura explained that the central story of Kingdom Hearts 4 will revolve around the disappearance of Sora and thus there is little room to flesh out the story of other characters, though he has claimed to be aware of the popularity of characters in games like Birth By Sleep and Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days.

The first trailer for the game was a great contrast for the realistic aspect of la ciudad Square. The director explained that this will anoint as a link to other worldsa place to return to from time to time: a home where we will spend a good part of the time and that will serve to witness the most realistic aspect of Sora’s daily life.

The story will revolve around Sora’s disappearance.However, although the aspect of the game has been very different from what we were used to, Nomura has wanted to calm the fans, ensuring that there is nothing to worry about and confirming that we will continue to see Disney worlds in the. Another of the topics discussed in the interview was the decrease in Final Fantasy characters in the saga.

Nomura has clarified that Kingdom Hearts is not simply a collaboration between Disney and Final Fantasy characters and, although when the first title was released there were only a few original characters, the franchise has seen its cast grow, leaving less and less room for the collaborations. Even so, Nomura is aware of the discontent over the lack of Final Fantasy characters in Kingdom Hearts III, although he still cannot assess what the exact balance of characters from both sagas for Kingdom Hearts 4.

