New knowledge means that an iconic Big name Wars Sith will go back within the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence

The following Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence on Disney+ will characteristic a rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, however it’s imaginable that the sequence will finally end up revolving round a unconditionally other battle.

THR reviews that Ray Park, who performed Darth Maul in The Phantom Risk, will reprise his position within the sequence. The guidelines notes that early variations of the tale featured Darth Maul making an attempt to seek down Obi-Wan and a tender Luke Skywalker, earlier than the tale was once modified to steer clear of being too very similar to Child Yoda’s plot from The Mandalorian.

Ray Park may just go back as the long-lasting Darh Maul in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In line with THR’s assets, Park was once on set for pre-production and stunt coaching, and a few sequences will have even been shot. On the other hand, Maul is alleged to were ignored of the sequence in want of Darth Vader and the Nice Inquisition.

It is price noting that every other of Lucasfilm’s THR assets commented that Darth Maul was once by no means a part of the plan for Obi-Wan Kenobi in any respect. The legit knowledge, for the instant, hasn’t ever spoken of the long-lasting Sith both.

Even though the level of Darth Maul’s involvement is not solely transparent, we do know that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s mission underwent critical rewrites all the way through manufacturing. In January 2020, the sequence was once discontinued”indefinitely” as a result of Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan manufacturer Kathleen Kennedy wasn’t proud of the script. We discovered ultimate week that Kennedy scrapped the unique scripts as a result of they have been too bleak.

In the beginning presented in Episode I: The Phantom Risk, Darth Maul was once a memorable if underused a part of the primary prequel film.. Even though that movie ended with Obi-Wan defeating (and it appears killing) Darth Maul, the nature would seem once more in The Clone Wars and Rebels tv sequence. If truth be told, Big name Wars Rebels includes a assembly between Maul and Obi-Wan on Tatooine, so it is imaginable Obi-Wan’s writers made up our minds to drop that storyline. Darth Maul additionally seems on the finish of Solo, because the introduced villain for a sequel that can it appears by no means occur.

Even though there is not any Darth Maul, Obi-Wan will face a pair extra villains. Inquisitor Reva seems in the newest trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, threatening Uncle Owen whilst probably at the hunt for Jedi. And naturally Hayden Christensen will go back as Darth Vader. The sequence will premiere on Disney Plus on Might 25.