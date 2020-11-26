New labor code: Big news for the jobbers … Shift will be 12 hours, weekoff will increase

New labor code: The Labor Ministry has proposed a new labor code in Parliament, which after passing can change a lot for the working people, such as – 12 hours of work shift in office. And the week off may also increase. However, the Ministry of Labor has not increased any kind of total labor hours in a week in the new labor code. In such a situation, you will have to work only 48 hours a week. With this, the week off can also increase in your week. Also Read – Government’s big decision: Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana’s rules have changed, apply this way …

Know what is in the new labor code….

The Ministry of Labor (Labor Ministry) has proposed maximum working hours of 12 hours under the draft rules of Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code 2020. It also includes short term breaks in between. However, the weekly working hours have been retained at 48 hours.

Currently, according to the rules, the 8-hour shift lasts for six days. There is a weekly holiday. At the same time, there is a weekly holiday of two days a week after 9 hours shift. According to the new rule, there will be a shift of 12 hours daily and there will be three days off. The calculation of overtime on any given day will count 15 to 30 minutes as 30 minutes.

The Ministry of Labor has ensured the benefit of ESIC for workers in organized and unorganized sectors, small traders, street hawkers, all workers working in rural and urban areas. Under this, all the workers will be able to get free medical facilities from hospitals and dispensaries by donating a small part of their salary.

After the implementation of the new labor code, the condition of giving travel allowance to migrant laborers once a year to their home has been made. After the enactment of this law, the migrant laborers will be able to easily transfer their ration card to other states and they will be able to get their quota ration from the ration dealer wherever they live.

Till now, women workers were not allowed to work in fields like mining and construction. After the passing of the new labor code, women workers will be able to work in all fields.

The government has emphasized on promoting technical knowledge to the workers in the new labor code. So that the laborers could easily work in a company like Uber, Ola, Flipkart, Amazon. Till date, women workers were given less salary than men in unorganized sectors in the country. But there is a provision for equal pay and digital payment in the new labor code.

In the new labor code, a provision has been made to amend the wages of all workers of organized and unorganized sector every 5 years. After its implementation, it will be mandatory to amend the minimum wage every 5 years.