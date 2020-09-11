New leak shows PlayStation 5 media remote has direct to streaming buttons

The PlayStation 5 is almost upon us, though when precisely that shall be and the way a lot the console will price stays a thriller with Sony holding the playing cards shut to their chest- regardless of the discharge rumoured to be lower than two months away.

However extra particulars are nonetheless rising as to what the console can do and what gadgets you should purchase alongside it. Nicely, now we all know somewhat extra concerning the media remote and it looks as if it has been designed with streaming on the brain- one thing certain to please know-how followers who love gaming and streaming providers in equal measure.

Whereas Sony has beforehand put the deal with gaming, with the Xbox being the console that has put an even bigger deal with the media side, it seems Sony have now determined to put extra of a highlight on it and the media remote is a transparent signal of that- with the clue being within the identify.

Newest experiences present that on the press of a button, it is possible for you to to go to providers like Disney+, Spotify, YouTube and Netflix. So it is possible for you to to go from a harrowing expertise in one thing like The Final of Us 2, straight to chilling out with Sebastian the crab in The Little Mermaid simply by clicking a button.

Or perhaps with out even urgent a button as the identical leaks point out the remote will even have voice management, making it even simpler to navigate via the PlayStation 5 dashboard. While nothing has been confirmed about this by Sony themselves, this all stands to purpose as issues that shall be included and we’d be shocked if a media remote didn’t have capabilities like these.

Additionally of word is that Brazilian website Technoblog additionally has a launch date for the remote marked as November 17th which sees to point out that it’s going to even be the day the PlayStation 5 is launched. Now we have heard that date talked about fairly a bit as after we ought to anticipate the brand new console and whereas that’s 7 days later than the Xbox Collection X launch date of November 10th, it is sensible that Sony would moderately have a launch date all to themselves.

To remain forward of all of the upcoming video games due to be launched throughout all consoles, check out our online game launch schedule.