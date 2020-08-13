New LEGO Star Wars Special Promises A Change To The Luke Skywalker And Rey Relationship

Go away a Remark
2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the top of an period, with the Skywalker Saga formally coming to an enormous, theatrical shut. Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply the adventures need to cease there, and a brand new announcement in that galaxy far, distant has confirmed simply that, as Disney+’s The LEGO Star Wars Vacation Special is on the best way. Moreover being set after final yr’s a lot talked about finale, there’s a model new change that’s going to have an effect on Daisy Ridley’s Rey in her future adventures: she’s going to get some steering from a youthful model of Luke Skywalker’s Power Ghost.
This information was revealed on the official Star Wars web site, which revealed that The LEGO Star Wars Vacation Special might be debuting on the identical day that the notorious authentic Star Wars Vacation Special did again in 1978, November 17. Happening after the occasions of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney+’s The LEGO Star Wars Vacation Special follows Rey Skywalker and her droid pal BB-Eight getting wibbley wobbly and timey wimey thanks to go to to a mysterious Jedi Temple.
Promising a household pleasant journey the place Star Wars characters will have the ability to hang around with otherwise aged variants of themselves, and others, the supposed middle of this new story goes to be Rey’s coaching beneath the 1977 incarnation of Luke we noticed in Star Wars. However there’s additionally loads of room for the return of Mace Windu, Emperor Palpatine and Kylo Ren; in addition to some in-jokes that’ll positively herald touches of the nonetheless out-of-circulation Vacation Special.
It’s really attention-grabbing to listen to that Rey might be coaching beneath a extra wide-eyed, scrappy Luke Skywalker in The LEGO Star Wars Vacation Special. After seeing Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill participating in an on-screen chemistry that noticed a extra wounded, seasoned Luke skeptically practice up this new Power consumer, the prospect of that farm boy from Tatooine getting a shot at bringing Rey nearer to her last type positively appears like one thing that was chosen to attraction to these Unique Trilogy followers. Then once more, this isn’t the primary time that Star Wars has dabbled in time journey, as Star Wars: Rebels let Emperor Palpatine mess around with a bit little bit of temporal insanity himself.
In fact, it wouldn’t be The LEGO Star Wars Vacation Special with out the vacation of Life Day coming into play. Because the shenanigans promised on the collection timeline will undoubtedly be a significant supply of the motion, Rey and Luke’s scholar/mentor relationship might be on the coronary heart of at the present time of “household, pleasure, and concord.” Right here’s hoping that additionally means we’ll hear Mark Hamill, and possibly Samuel L. Jackson, among the many voices that’ll convey this comedy story to life; with Rey Skywalker’s subsequent chapter being the emotional, however humorous occasion promised. The LEGO Star Wars Vacation Special will debut on Disney+ November 17, so ensure that to inform your family and friends accordingly.
