New LEGO Star Wars Special Promises A Change To The Luke Skywalker And Rey Relationship

2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the top of an period, with the Skywalker Saga formally coming to an enormous, theatrical shut. Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply the adventures need to cease there, and a brand new announcement in that galaxy far, distant has confirmed simply that, as Disney+’s The LEGO Star Wars Vacation Special is on the best way. Moreover being set after final yr’s a lot talked about finale, there’s a model new change that’s going to have an effect on Daisy Ridley’s Rey in her future adventures: she’s going to get some steering from a youthful model of Luke Skywalker’s Power Ghost.