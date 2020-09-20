New Line of Duty picture reveals exciting season 6 stunt scene

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio has shared a picture teasing an exciting stunt for season six of the vastly common police anti-corruption drama – and we’re determined to know what it’s all about.

The present’s creator tweeted 4 footage from a Line of Duty location shoot, together with a photograph of a van tipped over onto its facet.

Alongside the snaps he wrote: “Large respect to our stunts workforce led by Donal O’Farrell that includes ace stunt drivers Steph Carey and Dave Anders. It’s simple for me to jot down ‘van rolls’ – they make it occur.”

He added that each stunt drivers have had a job on the sequence earlier than, with Carey having doubled for visitor star Keeley Hawes within the second sequence and Anders having appeared within the fourth run of the present.

#LineofDuty6 Large respect to our stunts workforce led by Donal O’Farrell that includes ace stunt drivers Steph Carey and Dave Anders. It’s simple for me to jot down “van rolls” – they make it occur. Steph doubled for Keeley Hawes in S2 and hardcore LoD followers will recognise Dave from S4 … pic.twitter.com/WrRrU8Yzyt — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) September 19, 2020

Steve Arnott star Martin Compston then shared the submit, including: “They’re prime class, Dave confirmed Arnott the quickest method down four flights of stairs,” alluding to the notorious season 4 scene when his character was chucked down a flight of stairs by a masked man.

However in these photographs, Anders is in police uniform – whereas stunt driver Carey is in plain garments within the driving seat of what could also be an unmarked police automotive. Is that this the automotive concerned within the chase, and why did the van flip…? Whose van is it? Whose automotive?

The second picture additionally gives intriguing clues, as one of the individuals featured is a girl in a balaclava. Both she’s only a member of the crew in an over-the-top face masks, or that is an OCG member taking a break between pictures.

Line of Duty followers have needed to wait slightly bit longer than anticipated for the return of AC-12, with filming having just lately resumed following the shut down of manufacturing earlier this 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems we’ll now have to attend till 2021 to see the following sequence of the present, however within the meantime we’ve been teased a good few particulars about what the following run of the present will embody.

Earlier this month we got a sneak peak at sequence 6 visitor star Kelly McDonald in character as the newest cop underneath investigation by AC-12, whereas Mercurio has additionally shared a quantity of different on-set photographs on social media.

Earlier tweets from the showrunner have included a photograph of Compston in character interviewing somebody, in addition to many extra photographs of Vicky McClure as Kate Fleming and Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings.

An extra tweet additionally revealed the present would return to a “important” location, which seemed to be the setting of John Corbett’s (Stephen Graham) homicide in sequence 5.

In the meantime in August, Compston revealed that season six would have a “bombshell” of a plot twist in episode 4, later revealing that decision is “definitely worth the wait.”

Line of Duty is out there to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix, with season six anticipated in 2021. Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV reveals 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.