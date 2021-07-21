New main points of the Iki Island growth of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Minimize, its tale and new trailer

The New Tale Main points and Professional Iki Island Growth Trailer from Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Minimize were printed forward in their free up date, scheduled for the day August 20, 2021 on PS5 and PS4.

The guionista senior de Sucker Punch Productions, Patrick Downs, took to PlayStation.Weblog to proportion extra about this new tale, which is able to permit avid gamers to embark on some other journey with Jin Sakai, with new places to find, characters to satisfy, tales to finish and extra. Take a look at the brand new growth tale trailer under:

Iki Island is a royal island southeast of Tsushima, andShe used to be additionally concerned within the Mongol invasion all through the period of time that impressed Ghost of Tsushima. Within the growth, Jin Sakai learns of a mysterious Mongol tribe that has taken hang in Iki and is Led through a respected shaman named Ankhsar Khatun. That is recognized to his fans as “The Eagle”, and it isn’t just a “conqueror of countries”, it’s also a “religious information” Y “The chance it poses to Jin and his other people is in contrast to anything else they’ve ever noticed.”.

To forestall this danger, Jin should go back to Iki, a spot he has long gone to sooner than. You’ll have to face your previous deeply buried fears and traumas whilst arresting Khatun and his fans. Through doing so, you’re going to additionally be told extra about “the darkish previous of the Sakai extended family.”.

Sucker Punch has additionally printed that their model of Iki Island gives a “Stark distinction to Tsushima.”. This can be a wild and lawless land of raiders and criminals this is “scarred through reminiscences of struggle and fiercely impartial; the samurai have not been in keep watch over there for many years. “. And, as they let us know, “As fierce as he’s, Jin can’t face the Mongols on my own. They are going to be noticed and desired for collaborate with a bunch of doubtful characters and thus rival the Eagle. “.

Jin may even meet pirates, smugglers, mad clergymen and haunted caves to your adventure to Iki, and it is possible for you to to listen to new legends and be told new tactics alongside the best way.

“With the entirety that came about ultimate yr, It’s no twist of fate that we additionally sought after to inform a tale of therapeutic … And we felt that this might constitute a singular and compelling problem for Jin. “Downs wrote. “All of us endure accidents, from the humblest farmer to essentially the most robust jito. Wounds from the previous that we stock with us. And the item a couple of wound is that you’ll’t struggle it, or dodge it. Ghost guns and samurai tactics would possibly not allow you to. A wound can handiest heal. “.

As discussed above, the growth of the tale of Iki Island will probably be to be had as a part of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Minimize on PS4 and PS5 on August 20. The entire model of the sport will price 69.99 euros on PS5 and 59.99 euros on PS4, however there could also be updates for avid gamers who have already got the bottom name:

If you have already got Ghost of Tsushima for PS4:

You’ll be able to e-book and improve the sport to Director’s Minimize for PS4 for 19.99 euros. This improve will probably be to be had from August 20.

As of August 20:

In case you have bought Director’s Minimize for PS4, you’ll soar to the Director’s Minimize for PS5 each time you need for 9.99 euros.

You’ll be able to improve your unique PS4 Ghost of Tsushima to PS5’s Director’s Minimize for 29.99 euros.

Those that want to check out Ghost of Tsushima on PS5 may even be capable to play with lip sync for voiceovers in English and Eastern, haptic comments, adaptive triggers, 3-d audio, dramatically advanced load occasions, and 4K solution and particular 60 FPS. Additionally, the save report from PS4 will also be transferred to PS5.