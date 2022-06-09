New main points of the multiplayer recreation of The Final of Us, which may have a tale and will likely be “as large” as the opposite titles

Naughty Canine’s Neil Druckman has published new information about the long-awaited standalone multiplayer recreation set on this planet of The Final of Us all through these days’s presentation at Summer time Recreation Fest.

It was once firstly going to be a multiplayer mode for The Final of Us: Section 2, however within the final two years it has advanced into one thing greater than that. “this recreation is largeDruckman stated.It is as large as any of our single-player video games we now have ever made, and in many ways larger.“.

At the side of the idea that artwork you’ll see above, Druckman showed that may have a real taledespite the fact that he additionally stated that “the way in which we are telling that tale may be very distinctive to this recreation.“You can Additionally Have”a brand new solid of characters“,

Even supposing neither the title nor gameplay has been proven, Neil Druckman has stated that subsequent yr extra main points will likely be given. The final time we heard concerning the challenge was once on the finish of 2021, when Naughty Canine handiest showed that it was once nonetheless in development.

The Final of Us: Section 1, a remake for PS5 and PC, was once additionally leaked and later introduced these days, with a free up deliberate for later this yr.

