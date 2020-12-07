New ‘Marvel Woman 1984’ Teaser Showcases Diana Prince’s Humanity

Throughout Brazil’s CCXP on Sunday, “Marvel Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins shared a brand new teaser for the upcoming movie, one which contains a down-to-earth Diana Prince simply as a lot as her superhero alias.

The 60-second trailer dives into the connection between Captain Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and Diana (Gal Gadot), along with Diana’s life as a superhero. Clips flash by of the 2 dancing in entrance of the Lincoln Memorial and happening dates. Nevertheless, that is juxtaposed with scenes that includes Diana as Marvel Woman, flying above the clouds together with her lasso in hand.

Whereas triumphant music performs, a voiceover says: “Diana, someday, you’ll turn into all that you just dream of and extra. The whole lot might be completely different. This world shouldn’t be but prepared for all that you’ll do. You’ll turn into a legend.” The trailer ends with Diana resting her hand on Steve’s and giving him a loving look.

The teaser comes simply over two weeks after Warner Bros. introduced the monumental choice to launch “Marvel Woman 1984” each in theaters and on HBO Max. This was then adopted up with the more moderen information that every one of Warner Bros.’ 2021 movie slate, together with “Dune,” “The Matrix 4” and “Within the Heights,” can be finishing up the identical launch plan.

“Marvel Woman 1984” will launch on Dec. 25. Along with Gadot and Pine, the movie stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. It was produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Stephen Jones.

Watch the total teaser beneath.