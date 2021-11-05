New massive layoff in WWE left another Mexican wrestler out

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado were not chosen in the Draft, now their departure from the company has been confirmed. (Photo: WWE)

Gran Metal was disconnected from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). This afternoon, the gladiator born in Guadalajara Jalisco was part of a new shortlist at the emporium of the familia McMahon that ended the contracts of other 17 superstars that made up the brands RAW, SmackDown and NXT 2.0.

“Thank you WWE Universe for welcoming me with open arms during my time with the company. Thank you @VinceMcMahon for granting me my release. I will miss the WWE Universe. Remember that the most important thing in life is to be happy. See you soon. ‘The King of the Strings’ Golden Mask, ”said the 33-year-old fighter on social networks.

Journalist Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, American media specialized in wrestling, issued the scoop on Twitter. In short, he complemented the reasons why the company dispensed with its athletes: it stated that John Laurinaitis, Head of WWE talent relations, confirmed via email to the elements that their departures depended on “budget cuts”.

According to an exclusive from the Mexican portal More Fight, the man who belonged to the ranks of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) and participated in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) had requested his release since September 22, 2021; however, it was only recently granted.

Gran Metalik spoke after leaving WWE. (Photo: @ WWEGranMetalik / Twitter)

This series of dismissals coincides with the date the company filed its financial report for the third quarter of 2021, in which it recorded income of USD 255.8 million; that is, a 15% more (USD 34.2 million) of what was reflected in the same period of 2020, when they won USD 221.6 million during part of the pandemic era it faced in the WWE ThunderDome.

In turn, he officially ended the concept Lucha House Party; given that Golden Lynx, teammate of Metallic, was also displaced. On April 15, the consortium fired Callisto, who served as the third member of the faction. The native of Chicago he fought again yesterday, now in All Elite Wrestling (AEW): returned as Samuray of the Sun, next to Aerostar, and could not dethrone FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler).

Consequently, the pair of Latinos who remained in WWE she was not selected after the 2021 Draft; it also did not appear in the official programming of Monday Night RAW, program to which it belonged, from the 6th of September. They both had their last match together in the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

In this presentation, they succumbed to The New Day at Tag Team Turmoil which intended to define the contenders by the scepters of couples of the red show, held by RKBRO (Randy Orton and Riddle). His executioners Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods They could not realize their golden opportunity either, as they were at the mercy of the former monarchs AJ Styles and Omos.

Gran Metalik with Lince Dorado in a WWE photoshoot. (Photo: @ WWEGranMetalik / Twitter)

The round of departures also includes other faces from the past who marched in the Mexican pankration. Among them, Franky Monet, better known as “La Wera Loca” Taya Valkyrie on Wrestling Triple A. Like Karrion Kross and Scarlett bordeaux, who maintained activity in the Star Caravan.

Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, B-Fab, Jessi Kamea, Zayda ramier, Trey Baxter, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Eva Marie, Keith Lee and Mia Yim are listed as the remaining names who will continue their career outside the strings of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

