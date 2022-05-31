New Microsoft Edge feature constantly monitors Chrome data to automatically import it: Here’s how it works

From Microsoft they know that Chrome is a titan that must be fought with great patience, and offering the greatest possible number of facilities to the user so that the change is considered. From the first moment you open Edge, it is possible to pass bookmarks, history, passwords, and other information. Nevertheless, the company has added a new feature to Edge to, if not switch browsers, then at least coexist ‘peacefully’.

This edge feature will detect any changes to chrome save data to import them on every startup. This includes bookmarks, favorites, passwords, autocomplete settings, and more. However, what is really new is that we can also import the tabs previously opened in Chrome and the changes made in the configuration of this browser.

Changes that are synchronized in real time





Microsoft’s idea is, in some way, to continuously sync as much as possible with Chrome until at some point you decide to make the final change. The new feature make changes in real time, switching to Edge after each startup. In addition, if we select the option to also import Chrome settings, each setting that we change in the browser and that is also available in Edge, will be automatically modified in the Microsoft browser.

To access this feature, you will have to go to the Edge settings, and in the ‘Import browser data’ tab select ‘Import Chrome browser data on every startup’. We can choose what data we can import through a list, unchecking the one we do not want to import. Regarding imported tabs, those that come from Chrome will appear in Edge with a label that informs us that the tab has been imported from Chrome.





The feature is available in the Microsoft Edge Canary preview channel, though is also progressively arriving in stable version 101 of Edge. In Edge 104 the layout of this page changes, giving the feature even more emphasis.

Via | Windows Latest