New Microsoft Flight Simulator replace cuts sport measurement in part

The Microsoft Flight Simulator replace 1.16.2.0 No longer best does it convey a ton of fixes with it, nevertheless it additionally cuts the scale of the bottom sport from 170GB in part to 83GB.

The brand new replace is now to be had, and the report measurement relief it’s been imaginable due to the crew having made “some optimizations for the preliminary complete obtain“from Microsoft Flight Simulator. That is but some other instance of builders proceeding to paintings to make their sport absorb much less house.

And they don’t seem to be the one ones! Let’s recall the Fortnite patch, which made it lighter by way of 60GB on PC, and Name of Responsibility: Warzone, which decreased the report measurement between 10.9GB and 14.2GB. The report measurement has been a large downside for some customers, particularly for individuals who need to have each Name of Responsibility: Black Ops Chilly Conflict and Trendy Struggle / Warzone put in on a unmarried PC or console.

Activision went as far as to mention that 500GB PS4 house owners must “Make room“In the event that they sought after to have those video games put in with the entire modes and packs to be had. Such a lot in order that Activision made it imaginable for console customers set up the sport in portions.

Going again to high-flying, Microsoft Flight Simulator is the sport that continues to captivate the hearts of loverseven after release. The typical rating of the online game used to be round 9 and 10, and such things as: “Unrivaled realism and a whole planet to discover make Microsoft Flight Simulator a simulation like no different“.