New Microsoft Surface Duo release date, price, spec and latest rumours

The smartphone market is getting extra crowded by the yr as extra tech corporations vie for a slice of Apple’s profitable iPhone pie. Nonetheless, one noticeable absence is Microsoft, who discontinued the Lumia collection and Home windows Cell and stepped again from the smartphone market – till now.

Whereas Microsoft refuses to formally name it a telephone, right here’s every thing we find out about Microsoft’s foldable, dual-screen gadget that works very like a cellular…

When is the Microsoft Surface Duo launched?

Microsoft has introduced that the Surface Duo will arrive in Vacation 2020 – which for means we must always anticipate a release round November or December 2020.

This release window was introduced when Microsoft formally unveiled the Duo at a Surface occasion in October 2019, making the uncommon transfer of showing a brand new smartphone over a yr earlier than sale to most of the people.

How a lot will the Microsoft Surface Duo price?

Microsoft didn’t reveal a value level on the Surface occasion – however with two screens, it’s not going to be low-cost. Samsung sells the equally dual-screen Galaxy Fold for an eye-watering £1,900, and with a much bigger display screen, the Surface Duo could price much more than that.

As Microsoft appear intent on not classifying the Duo as a telephone, it could not even be accessible on a month-to-month contract by means of a cellular service both.

What may we anticipate from the Microsoft Surface Duo?

Briefly, the Surface Duo is a mixture between a telephone and a pill, that includes two screens linked by a 360° hinge – so sure, it may be folded all the best way round.

Curiously Microsoft unveiled the gadget a yr earlier than release on the October 2019 Surface occasion, so this can be a uncommon event after we even have some official info forward of a telephone launch. Nonetheless, there may be nonetheless a lot we don’t know that will likely be primarily based on hypothesis and hearsay…

Storage

Storage is one function Microsoft didn’t cowl. 128GB appears to be changing into the norm today and would match the bottom reminiscence capability of the Surface Professional X – although Microsoft is aiming high-end and could go as excessive as 512GB, very like their competitor the Galaxy Fold.

Digital camera

The Surface Duo offered by Microsoft solely appeared to have as soon as digicam, positioned on the top-right display screen, which is changing into a really outdated apply in mobiles (for comparability, the Galaxy Fold had six). If like Google earlier than them they’re resisting the development of a number of cameras, we anticipate the only digicam to be high-end and of serious decision – and a number of rumours and a patent software actually level in direction of this.

Processor

Hurrah – a function that Microsoft has truly confirmed! The Surface Duo will use a speedy Snapdragon 855.

5G Functionality

Microsoft is eager on not classing the Surface Duo as a telephone, but when it will possibly make telephone calls it’s prone to help a knowledge community of some type. All main smartphones launching this yr are considered supporting 5G – even the iPhone 12 – and the Snapdragon 855 chipset can work with 5G with the correct modem.

The Surface Duo would stand out for all of the incorrect causes with out 5G – so it stays to be seen if Microsoft will dismiss the information community, both to chop prices or fight the cell phone label.

Display dimension

One other confirmed function! The Surface Duo can have two 5.6-inch screens, which when unfolded can work as an 8.3-inch pill.

Connectivity

The Surface Duo is confirmed to make use of a USB-C charger. It’s unknown at this level if the gadget will help wi-fi charging.