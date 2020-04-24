New Microsoft Surface Duo release date, worth, spec and latest rumours

The smartphone market is getting extra crowded by the 12 months as extra tech firms vie for a slice of Apple’s profitable iPhone pie. Nonetheless, one noticeable absence is Microsoft, who discontinued the Lumia collection and Home windows Cell and stepped again from the smartphone market – till now.

Whereas Microsoft refuses to formally name it a cellphone, right here’s all the pieces we find out about Microsoft’s foldable, dual-screen gadget that works very similar to a cellular…

When is the Microsoft Surface Duo launched?

Microsoft has introduced that the Surface Duo will arrive in Vacation 2020 – which for means we should always anticipate a release round November or December 2020.

This release window was introduced when Microsoft formally unveiled the Duo at a Surface occasion in October 2019, making the uncommon transfer of unveiling a brand new smartphone over a 12 months earlier than sale to most of the people.

How a lot will the Microsoft Surface Duo value?

Microsoft didn’t reveal a worth level on the Surface occasion – however with two screens, it’s not going to be low-cost. Samsung sells the equally dual-screen Galaxy Fold for an eye-watering £1,900, and with an even bigger display screen, the Surface Duo might value much more than that.

As Microsoft appear intent on not classifying the Duo as a cellphone, it might not even be out there on a month-to-month contract by means of a cellular provider both.

Latest Microsoft Surface offers

Can’t look forward to the Microsoft Surface Duo? We’ve rounded up a few of the finest Microsoft Surface offers for February…

Surface Professional 7 – Microsoft

Microsoft themselves are promoting the Surface Professional 7 in Platinum with an Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage for £797.

Surface Guide 2 – Currys

Currys has the Surface Guide 2 in silver with an Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage for £1,499.

What may we anticipate from the Microsoft Surface Duo?

Briefly, the Surface Duo is a combination between a cellphone and a pill, that includes two screens related by a 360° hinge – so sure, it may be folded all the best way round.

Curiously Microsoft unveiled the gadget a 12 months earlier than release on the October 2019 Surface occasion, so this can be a uncommon event once we even have some official info forward of a cellphone launch. Nonetheless, there’s nonetheless lots we don’t know that shall be primarily based on hypothesis and hearsay…

Storage

Storage is one characteristic Microsoft didn’t cowl. 128GB appears to be changing into the norm today and would match the bottom reminiscence capability of the Surface Professional X – although Microsoft is aiming high-end and might go as excessive as 512GB, very similar to their competitor the Galaxy Fold.

Digital camera

The Surface Duo offered by Microsoft solely appeared to have as soon as digicam, situated on the top-right display screen, which is changing into a really outdated observe in mobiles (for comparability, the Galaxy Fold had six). If like Google earlier than them they’re resisting the development of a number of cameras, we anticipate the only digicam to be high-end and of serious decision – and a number of rumours and a patent utility definitely level in direction of this.

Processor

Hurrah – a characteristic that Microsoft has really confirmed! The Surface Duo will use a speedy Snapdragon 855.

5G Functionality

Microsoft is eager on not classing the Surface Duo as a cellphone, but when it will probably make cellphone calls it’s more likely to assist an information community of some kind. All main smartphones launching this 12 months are regarded as supporting 5G – even the iPhone 12 – and the Snapdragon 855 chipset can work with 5G with the best modem.

The Surface Duo would stand out for all of the incorrect causes with out 5G – so it stays to be seen if Microsoft will dismiss the info community, both to chop prices or fight the cell phone label.

Display screen dimension

One other confirmed characteristic! The Surface Duo may have two 5.6-inch screens, which when unfolded can work as an 8.3-inch pill.

Connectivity

The Surface Duo is confirmed to make use of a USB-C charger. It’s unknown at this level if the gadget will assist wi-fi charging.