New Monster Hunter Poster Proves Milla Jovovich’s Movie Actually Stars That Massive Sword

Effectively that’s an image wrap on #monsterhuntermovie! Prepare for it trigger this can be a lengthy put up.???? What an unforgettable expertise this has been, assembly some wonderful people, touring to a few of the most eldritch places. Everybody labored so exhausting, this was positively one of the vital difficult movies I’ve ever made which says rather a lot????, however all of us acquired via it as a workforce and a few of the relationships I’ve made right here will hopefully final a lifetime. Thanks to my wonderful husband #paulwsanderson for making this movie a actuality. You labored more durable than anybody child!????????????Thanks to our INCREDIBLE crew! With out your tireless efforts and lengthy hours, this might not be potential.???????? Thanks to our army advisor, Ranger, Captain Natalie Mallue @eilatan_eullam And her superior husband Main Ed Mallue @skip2mallue (congratulations In your promotion Ed!) With out the 2 of you kicking my butt and continuously inspiring me, Captain Artemis wouldn’t have come to life the best way she has. And final however positively not least, thanks to all of the great, gifted actors who got here aboard to liven up these characters! @tonyjaaofficial @perlmutations @troubleman31 @diego @meagangood @iammcjin @jannik.schuemann @hirona_yamazaki @aaronbeelner @nandacostareal!! I like you guys and might’t wait to see you all once more quickly!! Right here’s some highlights from our final week right here in Namibia. The second aircraft was a bit sketchy, tiny with propellers, however we made it????! The rock formations in each #sesriemcanyon and #spitzkoppe are completely breathtaking! I’ll put up extra pics as soon as I get residence and undergo every part. However anyway, it’s a bittersweet goodbye! I’m leaving this implausible expertise exhausted, with sunburnt eyeballs, however a stronger coronary heart, will and physique. And hey! As Captain Natalie likes to say “That’s showbiz child!”???? Over and out peeps. See you on the opposite aspect of the world.????? #monsterhuntermovie #spitzkoppediary