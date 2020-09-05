New mosque to be built in Ayodhya at par with Babri Masjid: Trust

Lucknow: A new mosque of equal size to Babri Masjid will be ready in Ayodhya. The trust set up by the Sunni Waqf Board will build a mosque of equal size to the Babri Masjid in Dhanipur, Ayodhya. There will be hospital, library and museum etc. in this mosque complex. The mosque will be in 15 thousand square feet, while the rest of the land will have other facilities. Also Read – River front will develop in Ayodhya, CM Yogi said- ‘Solar city’ should also be built in Ram Nagari

This information was given by an officer of the trust. He informed that the responsibility of consultant curator for the construction of the museum has been entrusted to Prof. Pushpesh Pant. The Indo-Islamic Culture Foundation (IICF) secretary and spokesperson Athar Hussain said on Saturday, "The mosque will be built in Dhanipur, with the Indo-Islamic Research Institute having facilities like a hospital, museum for the public." The mosque will be 15 thousand square feet, while the rest of the land will have other facilities.

On Friday, retired Professor Pushpesh Pant has agreed to be the curator of the museum. "He informed that Prof SM Akhtar of Jamia Millia Islamia will be the architect (architect) advising the project.

The state government has given five acres of land for mosque in Dhannipur near Ayodhya. Apart from the construction of the IICF mosque, the Indo-Islamic research institute, library and hospital will also be looked after.

Under the Supreme Court’s decision, 5 acres of land has been given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of the mosque. Yogi Adityanath government had allotted 5 acres of land for mosque near Thana Raunahi in Tehsil Sohawal of village Dhannipur, 18 kilometers from Ayodhya district headquarters.

According to Akhtar, the entire campus will be full of Indianness and in keeping with the feelings of Islam. The purpose of this campus will be to serve humanity. Its basic objective will be to bring together India’s ethos and the spirit of Islam.

Akhtar said that he had recently been given the task of designing the campus, which would also have an Indo-Islamic research center, a library and a hospital. He said that he would start work on the project very soon.

Please tell that on December 6, 1992, Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished by Kar Sevaks. He claimed that there was a temple of Lord Rama at that place. After years of legal battle, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya on November 9 last year. The court also directed the Center to allot 5 acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board at a prominent place in Ayodhya for the construction of the new mosque.