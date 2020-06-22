New movie from The Social Network’s Aaron Sorkin could become Netflix exclusive

The subsequent movie from writer-director Aaron Sorkin could forgo a cinema launch and head straight to Netflix, in line with a latest report.

The filmmaker rose to prominence as creator of political drama The West Wing and has since written a number of acclaimed biographical motion pictures together with The Social Community, Steve Jobs and Molly’s Sport, which he additionally directed.

Sorkin’s upcoming venture, which completed filming lengthy earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, is titled The Trial of the Chicago Seven and follows one of the infamous trials in latest American historical past.

In 1968, seven anti-Vietnam Warfare activists have been charged with conspiracy and inciting to riot after a peaceable protest at that 12 months’s Democratic Nationwide Conference devolved right into a conflict with police and the nationwide guard.

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy), Jeremy Sturdy (Succession), John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story), Eddie Redmayne (Incredible Beasts), Alex Sharp (The Hustle), Noah Robbins (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Daniel Flaherty (The People) will play the defendants within the case.

Sorkin has additionally assembled a powerful supporting forged that features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) as activist Bobby Seale, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) as prosecutor Richard Schultz and Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) as radical lawyer William Kunstler.

The Trial of the Chicago Seven had initially been meant for a cinema launch in October, however Selection now studies that the movie could skip straight to Netflix if a deal for the worldwide rights could be reached.

This might add to the library of Sorkin movies out there on the streaming service, which at present hosts The Social Community, Moneyball, Steve Jobs and The American President.

