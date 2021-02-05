New Movies This Week: ‘Malcolm & Marie,’ ‘Falling,’ ‘Bliss’ and More

February is shaping as much as be one thing particular. In response to a pandemic-extended awards season, the kind of movies that used to crowd the discharge calendar simply earlier than New Yr’s in an effort to Oscar-qualify whereas additionally nonetheless sustaining some measure of last-minute/latest-thing freshness are actually arranging to come back out over the approaching weeks.

Consider that as a teaser of such upcoming movies as “Minari” and “Nomadland” greater than a mirrored image of this week’s lineup, though a few this week’s releases characteristic components the advertising departments can be blissful to listen to described as “Oscar worthy.”

The primary is Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut, by which he performs a homosexual man coping with his father’s dementia (that includes a raging efficiency by Lance Henriksen). The second is Sam Levinson’s resourceful two-hander “Malcolm & Marie,” made through the pandemic and that includes two terrific, on-fire performances from John David Washington and Zendaya. (Selection critic Joe Leydon additionally floated the suggestion that Brian Dennehy’s performances as a spiteful Klansman within the Spike Lee-produced “Son of the South” is deserving of posthumous consideration.)

Right here’s a rundown of these movies opening this week that Selection has reviewed, together with data on the place you’ll be able to watch them. Discover extra motion pictures and TV exhibits to stream right here.

Falling

HanWay Movies

New Releases on Demand and in Choose Theaters

Falling (Viggo Mortensen)

Distributor: Quiver Distribution

The place to Discover It: In theaters, on digital and on demand

Drawing on his personal upbringing whereas bearing on common themes of household and loss, Mortensen reimagines the connection together with his mother and father — doting mom, tough father — via the protecting filter of fiction. Within the course of, the actor reminds that his finest work comes from a spot of emotional vulnerability. Dad was clearly a bit of labor, portrayed right here as a scorpion-tempered patriarch who dominated his household for many years, rising much more tough with the onset of dementia (as seen within the current, the place Lance Henriksen brings the hellfire). — Peter Debruge

A Glitch within the Matrix (Rodney Ascher)

Distributor: Magnolia Photos

The place to Discover It: In theaters and on demand

There are phrases, and many metaphors, one may use to explain simulation idea: the idea, popularized twenty years in the past by “The Matrix,” that the life we’re residing — the folks we all know, the experiences now we have, what we see, contact, assume, and really feel — is actually an phantasm, a synthetic façade orchestrated by minds way more developed than our personal. … “A Glitch within the Matrix” offers every of these metaphors a exercise. The film takes the heartbeat of how science fiction has merged with our imaginations. — Owen Gleiberman

Little Fish (Chad Hartigan)

Distributor: IFC Movies

The place to Discover It: In theaters and on demand

With COVID-19 nonetheless raging all over the world, a melancholy love story a couple of 2021 viral pandemic that ravages folks’s relationships, romances and sense of self is probably not the best promote in the meanwhile. Such timeliness proves each a blessing and a curse for “Little Fish,” writer-director Chad Hartigan’s heartfelt story a couple of couple scuffling with a worldwide epidemic of reminiscence loss. A portrait of life’s impermanence, it’s a bittersweet small-scale saga whose occasional sluggishness is offset by its sensitivity. — Nick Schager

Rams (Jeremy Sims)

Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Movies

The place to Discover It: In theaters and on demand

Practically six years in the past, “Rams,” a touching humanist drama from Iceland directed and written by Grímur Hákonarson, gained hearts — and prizes — on the Cannes Movie Competition. Now, in trots an Australian remake. Tailored with successful cultural specificity by former newsman Jules Duncan, it’s longer and extra broadly comedian than the Icelandic model and boasts a tacked on, feel-good ending. Beloved Antipodean stars Sam Neill and Michael Caton play the 2 estranged brothers who should pull collectively to avoid wasting what’s dearest to them: their sheep. — Alissa Simon

The Reckoning (Neil Marshall)

Distributor: RLJE Movies and Shudder

The place to Discover It: In theaters, on digital and on demand

Marshall returns to his conventional horror roots with “The Reckoning,” an uneven melodrama about an harmless younger widow accused of witchcraft through the Nice Plague of London, 1665. Striving to be a rousing story of feminine empowerment within the face of brutal patriarchy and spiritual extremism, “The Reckoning” has some highly effective moments however depends too closely on fantasy sequences to ship scares, and its credibility is considerably compromised by the heroine persistently rising from excessive torture classes with barely a hair misplaced or a smudge on her make-up. — Richard Kuipers

Son of the South (Barry Alexander Brown)

Distributor: Vertical Leisure

The place to Discover It: Obtainable on demand

Though he sometimes makes use of a broad brush dipped in main colours whereas fashioning his admiring portrait of Bob Zellner, the grandson of a Ku Klux Klansman who improbably advanced right into a civil rights activist through the early Sixties, Brown shrewdly and intelligently avoids a lot of the “white savior” clichés widespread to such situations. His well-crafted and period-persuasive biopic strikes a dramatically sound and emotionally satisfying steadiness between the ethical awakening of its white protagonist and his relationships with generally encouraging, generally skeptical Black leaders and foot troopers. — Joe Leydon

Two of Us (Filippo Meneghetti)

Distributor: Magnolia Photos

The place to Discover It: Obtainable in theaters and on demand

Neither a hot-blooded story of sexual discovery like “Blue Is the Warmest Colour” nor a coolly alluring bauble like “Carol,” Meneghetti’s debut characteristic “Two of Us” is a wholly distinctive and uniquely very important lesbian love story. The story of two older ladies whose decades-long secret relationship is threatened after tragedy strikes covers emotional and thematic floor that transcends the sexual preferences of the 2 fundamental characters. This often-moving movie is an affirmation of our common want for emotional intimacy and how the fitting connection can overcome all social and bodily limitations. — Mark Keizer

Bliss

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Unique to Amazon Prime

Bliss (Mike Cahill)

The place to Discover It: Amazon Prime

The most important problem of discussing “Bliss” lies in describing its premise with out making it sound significantly wilder and extra attention-grabbing than it truly is. Briefly, the movie stars Owen Wilson as a sad-sack workplace drone who, after by accident killing his boss, is rescued by an intense, shamanistic homeless girl performed by Salma Hayek, who not solely informs him that they’re soulmates, but additionally that they’re among the many few flesh-and-blood people inhabiting a posh pc simulation. See? Sounds intriguing sufficient, doesn’t it? — Andrew Barker

Earwig and the Witch

Courtesy of GKIDS

Obtainable in Theaters and on HBO Max

Earwig and the Witch (Goro Miyazaki)

Distributor: GKIDS

The place to Discover It: In choose theaters and HBO Max

Erica Wigg, the primary character of Goro Miyazaki’s made-for-TV characteristic “Earwig and the Witch,” is each a brat and an orphan. These two traits seldom go collectively in youngsters’s tales, and the mix offers a modest start line for this intermittently amusing CG entry from Studio Ghibli — again in enterprise however a shadow of its former glory. Whereas the story doesn’t really feel terribly unique, Erica’s perspective manages to set her other than such comparatively well-behaved orphans as Harry Potter and Roald Dahl’s Matilda. — Peter Debruge

Malcolm & Marie

Dominic Miller/Netflix

Unique to Netflix

Malcolm & Marie (Sam Levinson) CRITIC’S PICK

The place to Discover It: Netflix

Whereas not almost as bold as “Eyes Huge Shut” in theme or method, Levinson’s characteristic feels each bit as uncooked and sincere in exploring the fissures in a relationship with a bit of damage on its tires. Not too shabby for a movie dashed off and shot through the pandemic. It’s “the largest evening of my life,” Malcolm believes, and we observe as they alternately admire and abuse each other, making love and warfare as they take a look at and tentatively reestablish the place they stand. The result’s like Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” minus the booze and the merciless mirror a second couple offers. — Peter Debruge

Strip Down, Rise Up (Michèle Ohayon)

The place to Discover It: Netflix

The category on the coronary heart of “Strip Down, Rise Up,” upends expectations. So does Ohayon’s cinema verité film. Debuting on Netflix (the place the topic would possibly appeal to the fallacious sort of viewers, or exactly those that’d join with it most), the doc is poignant, stunning and deftly reawakens questions on “patriarchy” — not by being a pole-dancing polemic however by foregrounding its characters’ experiences. The movie isn’t involved with strip golf equipment and their habitués [but rather what the class instructor] calls a “female way of life observe.” — Lisa Kennedy

Life in a Day 2020

Courtesy of Sundance Movie Competition

Unique to YouTube