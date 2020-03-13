New Mutants Release Postponed Due to Coronavirus



Disney has indefinitely postponed the discharge of The New Mutants, which used to be due out April three, due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19). The studio could also be delaying the discharge of their Searchlight horror title Antlers, which used to be slated to open April 17.

The studio is claimed to be taking a look at new doable 2020 liberate dates to be launched at a later date.

Every movement footage join Disney’s Mulan on the file of not on time releases, which moreover now comprises Speedy 9, No Time to Die, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, The Lovebirds, and A Quiet Place Part II. The within observe moreover follows the announcement that Disney is final Disneyland Park and Disney California Journey as of March 14 all through the end of the month.

The New Mutants has been down this freeway prior to. Its genuine liberate date used to be up to now postponed from April 13, 2018, to August 2019 after which to April three, 2020.

The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, and Alice Braga.

Antlers is a horror film directed by means of Scott Cooper and produced by means of Guillermo del Toro. It stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.