New Mutants Synopsis Confirms Connection To A Major X-Men Character

Go away a Remark
Though The New Mutants is virtually lastly right here, we nonetheless have numerous unanswered questions. What’s going to a pure horror film from the X-Men franchise be like? How will the characters we meet issue into the collection at giant? Although we’ll nonetheless have to attend just a little longer to seek out out, a brand new synopsis for The New Mutants does tease a key connection followers have had their eyes on.
20th Century Studios just lately launched a web page for The New Mutants that hyperlinks to a trailer for the movie, as nicely gives an attractive synopsis of the movie. It shares a few of the primary plot particulars we had been already fairly nicely conscious of — that the film follows a gaggle of youngsters with particular skills who share a horrific ordeal whereas staying at a secret establishment.
The synopsis additionally reveals some new particulars concerning the film’s characters, although — together with affirmation about Anya Taylor Pleasure’s character’s X-Men origins:
The youthful sister of Colossus, Magik turns into encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her a number of superhuman and psychic skills.
This in all probability gained’t be information to most X-Men followers, who’ve lengthy recognized that Illyana Rasputin, a.ok.a. Magik, is canonically Colossus’ sister. It’s, nevertheless, attention-grabbing that they particularly name out this connection within the synopsis. We all know that characters like Storm and Professor X had been initially meant to seem in The New Mutants, and there’s been some hypothesis that there may have been different cameos from X-Men characters as nicely — although that doesn’t appear to be the case within the last lower. Nonetheless, it’s too early to know precisely how a lot we must always learn into the reference to Colossus and whether or not or not the character will issue into the storyline in any respect.
The New Mutants abstract additionally highlights a couple of of the opposite characters we’ve seen glimpses of to this point, together with Danielle Moonstar, a.ok.a. Mirage (Blu Hunt), Sam Guthrie, a.ok.a. Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Rahn Sinclair, a.ok.a. Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), and Roberto da Costa, a.ok.a. Sunspot (Henry Zaga). The synopsis makes it clear that these characters find yourself experiencing a “white-knuckle thrill experience” as they try to study the reality concerning the establishment.
Whereas none of those characters are totally new to X-Men followers, the prospect of seeing them collectively on display screen remains to be thrilling. It seems like we’ve been ready endlessly to see The New Mutants and determine simply how carefully it will likely be linked to different components of the X-Men franchise. So it’s thrilling to have some concrete particulars — even when there’s nonetheless an air of secrecy surrounding the film. On the very least, it looks as if we gained’t have to attend too for much longer. The New Mutants is at present scheduled to be launched on August 28.
Add Comment