A new Mysterious gift is available in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, therefore, in the following guide we leave you all the details about it, the code and the prizes that we can obtain in return. Do not miss it!
New Mystery Gift code in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
The code in question is as follows:
By exchanging it we can get 5 Effort Stones, 5 Rare Candies and 5 Star Pieces. These objects are very useful and allow us to advance more easily, however, it is advisable to make good use of them and not waste them.
How to redeem codes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
You must follow a series of previous steps before being able to redeem codes:
- Be a rank 1 member of Team Galaxy. This is achieved by getting 500 research points.
- Once we have achieved it, we will be able to access the Mysterious Gifts section from the menu and the section “Communication”. Of course, we need to be subscribed to the service online de Nintendo Switch.
- Within the option, we will find several methods to get prizes. In this case we are dealing with the option “Receive by code”. We insert the corresponding code and we will have already redeemed the prize.