New Neighbours arrival to stir up trouble in Erinsborough

It could be truthful to say that issues haven’t been simple for Neighbours foster dad and mom Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka (Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda) since they took on Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin)- with issues solely getting worse since his brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), arrived.

These issues escalate subsequent week when Brent crosses a number of traces that see him requested to depart Ramsay Road. When he refuses to tidy up after himself and later acts aggressively to Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), a row leads to him trashing the quantity 32 kitchen and by accident hitting Aaron.

With no selection, they inform him to depart however it’s not lengthy earlier than one other state of affairs arises in the type of Emmett and Brent’s mom, Jenna (Anna Lise Phillips).

She arrives with out following process and, following a chat with Brent, is ready on the concept that Aaron and David usually are not to match to elevate her boy; bringing up all of the trouble Emmett has been in since he arrived. The 2 strive to hold issues calm however it quickly turns into clear that recovering alcoholic Jenna is just not one to be reasoned with.

When Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) hears what is going on, he tries to bribe Jenna to keep away. However handing over the money solely leads to Jenna falling off the wagon, leaving David livid when he hears what his father has completed.

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglue), one other former addict, can also be dismayed to hear that her husband enabled Jenna to proceed consuming. Whereas Paul tries to defend himself, Terese is just not and heads to her AA meeting- recognizing Jenna on the way in which.

Terese asks Jenna to be a part of her and the 2 strike up a bond, a lot to Paul’s horror. However he has not heard the half of it as Terese quickly reveals that Jenna can be working in the housekeeping workforce at Lassiters. It appears Jenna is right here to keep, however what does this imply for Emmett?

There may be additionally a giant storyline for Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlin) taking part in out on screens that can see the mature aged pupil flip to medicine to assist along with his research. Dramatic scenes will present Shane undergo withdrawals as he battles his habit, all of the whereas attempting to hold the key from his family-especially police officer daughter Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer).

