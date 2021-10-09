New Nick Kyrgios scandal: the police had to intervene due to a strong fight with his girlfriend

The Police had to intervene in a fight between Nick Kyrgios and Chiara Passari

The tennis player Nick kyrgios He was involved in a new scandal after the police had to intervene in the framework of a fight he had with his girlfriend, Chiara Passari. The incident occurred this Thursday in a hotel in the city of Adelaide, Australia, an establishment in which the athlete and his partner carry out the mandatory quarantine for having arrived a few days ago from the United States.

According to the police report published by the newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald, the South Australian police authorities were alerted on Thursday afternoon to a verbal altercation between two guests at the Medi-hotel. “An investigation was made, it was found that there was no crime and both parties will carry out the remainder of their quarantines in separate rooms,” the report says.

Kyrgios and Passari had been traveling the world in recent months from the professional commitments of the tennis player, who currently occupies the 97th position in the ATP ranking. Days ago they returned to Australia and went to the aforementioned hotel to carry out the mandatory 14-day quarantine established by the country’s COVID-19 protocols. In the context of the isolation, a discussion broke out that forced the authorities to intervene.

The couple often shows up on social media

But the back and forth between the couple did not end once they were forced to stay in separate rooms. From his Instagram account, Passari answered questions from his followers on Instagram. In some of these exchanges accused Kyrgios of being aggressive and compared him to the German tennis player Alex Zverev, who is being investigated based on the complaint of gender violence made by his ex-girlfriend. The young woman, moreover, He said that the tennis player has been unfaithful and even published a series of photos that would prove that the Australian had sex with other women in recent times.

In addition, the young woman published a series of screenshots of old conversations with her boyfriend. In one of them, the tennis player accuses her of “toxic” after the young woman complained about her visit to a strip club. “Here we go, two years ago. Don’t hang yourself tonightNick wrote in that message exchange. Then he added: “It’s not a war you want to get into, shut up and leave me alone.” To which Chiara replied: “You are telling me to kill myself, is that a joke for you?”

In another capture that the young woman shared, the tennis player tells her to take her belongings from her home. “I don’t know what’s wrong with you and it scares me. It’s as if your ears are blocked from hearing anything other than your own thoughts, ”she wrote him.

Kyrgios last tournament was the Laver Cup. Due to injury, he will not play until 2022 (USA TODAY Sports)

At the moment neither Kyrgios nor his representatives have responded to this leak of private conversations from Passari. This is not the first time that the couple, who have been in a relationship for just over a year, have publicly clashed. In February of this year, the young woman published a photo of her smiling in her Instagram Stories and wrote: “I laugh at myself for having believed a narcissist, unfaithful, liar and manipulator.” After that post, the link was rebuilt, but in the last hours the differences have worsened.

The last participation of Kyrgios in the circuit was a few weeks ago in the Laver Cup that took place in Boston, United States. Previously, his season was in free fall: he had suffered five consecutive defeats and had been on the verge of being outside the Top-100 of the ranking. An injury to his knee made him decide to end his year of competition and return to his country to recover with the aim of returning to the circuit at the Australian Open in 2022.

