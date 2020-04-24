New Nielsen Report Shows How Wildly Popular Streaming Has Become During Quarantining

We’re all going by way of some issues proper now. And, whereas a few of us are coping with conditions which might be extra excessive than others, one factor that appears to be fairly true throughout the board is that everybody who’s spending most of their time at residence now’s doing loads of tv watching. Particularly, we’re streaming our asses off. I imply, positive, there are individuals who’ve used this time to complete knitting that blanket they began again in November or take up eight hour meditation marathons, however streaming is the place it is at for many of us. Now, we all know simply how standard Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+ and different companies have turn out to be.