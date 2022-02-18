New offers on PS4 and PS5 games with the Weekend promotion: discounts of up to 80%

PlayStation proposes us to search among its sales to enjoy the next days between video games.

PlayStation is preparing a memorable 2022 with the launch of a good handful of games. However, players also continue to enjoy titles released a few years ago, so sporadic sales have not disappeared either, such as the recent Planet of discounts promotion. Following this line, the Japanese brand has already prepared another Bell which we are quite used to: the Weekend Offers.

With some discounts reach 80% In some titles, PlayStation invites us to search through various games to find that missing jewel in our digital library. And, as usual in this promotion, it will be time to make a quick decision before the sales end next February 21st.

We invite you to review the discounts featuring PlayStation in various games for PS4 and PS5but we also leave you a list of the most outstanding offers of this latest promotion.

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered for 15.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): The Assassin’s Creed franchise has captivated each of its installments, and the third adventure has not been far behind in this regard. Experience the American Revolution with remastered graphics and an exciting discount.



Crysis 2 Remastered for 17.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): A classic among shooters that returns with a remastering to enjoy to the fullest. Confront the aliens and save humanity from its complete extinction through an experience that is not lacking in high doses of action.



Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition for 53.99 euros (previously for 89.99 euros): Take advantage of the Weekend Offers to free the island of Yara from the control of Antón Castillo. Also included in this edition are the Jungle Expedition, Crocodile Hunter, and Vice packs.



Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition for 27.49 euros (before 54.99 euros): Resource management also has a place in the PlayStation promotion. Plus, this deluxe edition expands the experience of building the world’s funniest amusement park with the Marvelous Rides Collection and the Classic Rides Collection.



Rayman Legends for 4.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): The platforming of this installment of Rayman does not miss the PlayStation campaign either, and that is why it appears with a 75% discount for all those players who wish to enjoy of a comical as well as challenging experience.



Salt and Sanctuary for 5.39 euros (previously for 17.99 euros): Now that its sequel, Salt & Sacrifice, has received a release date on PS4, PS5 and PC, this is the best excuse to discover a fantasy world where complicated battles and death always go hand in hand.



Spelunky 2 for €9.99 (previously €19.99): Linear adventures are fine, but roguelite games give a totally unpredictable experience. Following the path of its first installment, Spelunky 2 invites us to look for all kinds of treasures and advance in an adventure full of platforms.



Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Bundle for 35.99 euros (previously for 89.99 euros): If you have not yet tried these Bethesda masterpieces, those responsible for PlayStation give us the opportunity to enjoy both experiences with a price pack quite reduced.



Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition for €22.99 (was €99.99): Become a special ops soldier and complete a dangerous mission solo, as the leader of three fully customizable AI companions, or with cooperative PvE mode with up to three friends.



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle for 55.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): A definitive pack that includes the Deluxe Edition of two highly acclaimed shooters. Prove your skills in the shooter either killing the parasites of a quarantine or defeating the enemy players.

