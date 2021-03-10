New offers on PS4 with the Prequels and Sequels promotion. All discounts and our recommendations

With several active promotions, a new one is coming to PlayStation Store. This time it is about the offers on PS4 of Prequels and Aftermath which, as its name suggests, lowers prices by up to 75% on some games that are prequels or sequels.

All PS4 offers in the Prequels and Sequels promotion

This promotion will be available in the console’s digital store until March 24, so if you are interested in one, you have until that day to purchase it. Keep in mind that if you have a PS5 you can also buy PS4 games and enjoy them from the new generation console. These are all the available offers:

Star Wars Battlefront II por 24,99€ 9,99€

9,99€ Battlefield V por 49,99€ 9,99€

9,99€ Spyro Reignited Trilogy por 39,99€ 15,99€

15,99€ Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered por 39,99€ 13,99€

13,99€ Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition por 54,99€ 19,79€

19,79€ Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition por 69,99€ 17,49€

17,49€ Mafia II: Final Edition by 29,99€ 14,99€

14,99€ Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy por 39,99€ 9,99€

9,99€ Pack Triple de Dead Rising por 49,99€ 14,99€

14,99€ Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 por 19,99€ 4,99€

4,99€ The Dark Pictures: Little Hope & Man of Medan por 49,99€ 29,99€

29,99€ Knack 2 por 39,99€ 11,99€

11,99€ Life is Strange 2 por 31,96€ 12,78€

12,78€

And here you have all the others.

Our recommendations in the Prequels and Sequels promotion

As we always say (lately a lot with all the active offers and discounts), it depends a lot on what type of player you are, what genres you like and what games you have already played, of course, but There is any other that offer of these games on PS4 quite succulent.

That 40-euro discount in Battlefield V is very juicy, like the one in Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2, which you have thrown in price (do not underestimate it because it is very good). If you like to play in a group or games with a story in which to make decisions, The Dark Pictures pack with its first two installments may be interesting. The same with Assassin’s Creed III or with Star Wars Battlefront II if you like the saga or the genre.

Remember that These PS4 deals will only be available until March 24 And that right now there are two other promotions available: the Essential Selection for PS4 and PS5 and PS4 games for less than 20 euros, with as many highly recommended titles. Have you fallen into temptation?