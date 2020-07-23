New on Disney Plus August 2020 – every new film and show release next month

Disney’s streaming service has been conserving film-lovers entertained all through lockdown and past, with its growing listing of prime content material.

From Star Wars movies and the X-Males franchise, to final month’s releases Frozen II and Hamilton, there’s been one thing for all of the household to take pleasure in on Disney+.

With Disney releases the streamer’s schedule for next month, subscribers have a variety of prime titles to sit up for watching, akin to unique film The One and Solely Ivan, documentary Howard and new episodes of Muppets Now.

Right here’s all the things coming to Disney Plus in August 2020 – when you’ve acquired your head round August, take a look at our listing of exhibits and movies accessible on Disney Plus.

Friday seventh August

The Peanuts Film

20th Century Fox

Primarily based on the traditional Peanuts comedian strips, this 2015 computer-animated comedy follows Charlie Brown as he makes an attempt to win the affections of a new lady in his neighbourhood, whereas his iconic canine Snoopy embarks on an imaginary journey as a World Battle I pilot. This enjoyable and vibrant film, which is the primary Peanuts film in 35 years, options the voices of Stranger Issues’ Noah Schnapp, Kristin Chenoweth and Francesca Angelucci Capaldi.

Howard

Disney+

This documentary, directed by Magnificence and the Beast’s Don Hahn, is a Disney+ unique, telling the story of Howard Ashman – the famed lyricist behind Aladdin, Magnificence and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and creator of musicals like Little Store of Horrors. That includes interviews with Ashman’s pals and household, never-before-seen archival footage and images, the documentary is an intimate look into the lifetime of one among Disney’s biggest belongings, who tragically died in 1991 resulting from issues related to AIDS.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Journey Awaits

Muppets Now – Episode 2

Disney Household Sundays – Sequence finale

Friday 14th August

The One and Solely Ivan

Disney

Disney’s live-action-CGI hybrid The One and Solely Ivan stars Sam Rockwell, because the voice of Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping center with Stella the elephant (Angelina Jolie), Bob the canine (Danny DeVito) and different animal pals. When child elephant Ruby, who was separated from her household within the wild, Ivan begins to query his life, the place he got here from and what he desires to do together with his life. That includes the voices of Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo and Mike White and starring Bryan Cranston, this heartwarming story of friendship and belonging with a stellar solid.

The Best Showman

20th Century Fox

This 2017 musical hit stars Hugh Jackman as showman P. T. Barnum, who collects a rag-tag staff of misfits to kind a museum of “freaks” and a travelling circus. With award-winning songs written by La La Land and Expensive Evan Hansen’s Benj Pesek and Justin Paul, The Best Showman is a historic drama with a theme of acceptance and a stellar solid, together with Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Keala Settle.

Muppets Now – Episode 3

Magic Camp

Spaced Out (Season 1)

Bizarre However True! Season (Season 3)

Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)

Friday 21st August

Again to the Titanic

Muppets Now – Episode 4

Mars: One Day on the Crimson Planet

Friday 28th August

Implausible 4 (2005)

20th Century Fox

This 2005 film is the primary live-action Implausible 4 release, with Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis starring because the superhero quartet. Written by Hulk and GoldenEye’s Michael France and Mark Frost, Implausible 4 follows the group of scientist who, while on a mission in outer house, develop unusual powers after being affected by cosmic power.

Phineas and Ferb the Film: Candace Towards the Universe

Disney

This animated film, primarily based on the Disney collection of the identical title, follows stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out throughout the galaxy to rescue their sister Candace, who has been kidnapped by aliens however finds a utopia freed from pesky little brothers. That includes the voices of Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr, Caroline Rhea, Alyson Stoner and Dan Povenmire.

Muppets Now – Episode 5

