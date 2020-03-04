New on Netflix March 2020 – TV, film and originals release dates

It’s been over 18 months since season two of Ozark aired, and the Jason Bateman-starring money-laundering drama lastly returns for a 3rd run this month – one of many highlights of Netflix’s March choices.

Hit US police comedy Brooklyn 9-9 arrives with its sixth season, plus a number of new reveals make their debuts, together with Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes’s soccer drama The English Sport, fantasy sequence The Letter for the King and biographical mini-series Self Made: Impressed by the Lifetime of Madam CJ Walker, which stars Octavia Spencer and Tiffany Haddish.

As for movies, we will sit up for the newest collaboration between Mark Wahlberg and Deepwater Horizon director Peter Berg, Spenser Confidential. Plus 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place is added simply in time for the sequel to hit cinemas, and the following batch of Studio Ghibli classics, together with Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, make their method to the platform.

In case you’re in search of Netflix’s February releases now we have the total schedule.

Learn on for the March record.

Sunday 1st March

Arrietty Studio Ghibli film from 2010 primarily based on Mary Norton’s traditional kids’s novel The Debtors. Watch on Netflix

The Cat Returns Animated fantasy a few boy who discovers a cat solely to seek out that it’s truly a prince, from Studio Ghibli. Watch on Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson season 2 The animated kids’s present a few speaking automotive will get a second run not lengthy after the debut of its first sequence. Watch on Netflix

My Neighbours the Yamadas Studio Ghibli film that adopts a comic-strip aesthetic, following a sequence of occasions within the lifetime of a household. Watch on Netflix

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind An early film from Hayao Miyazaki, earlier than the muse of Studio Ghibli, a few younger princess. Watch on Netflix

Princess Mononoke Historic fantasy animation from Studio Ghibli a few younger prince and the battle between forest gods and people. Watch on Netflix

Spirited Away Studio Ghibli animation that tells the story of a younger lady who enters the spirit world. Watch on Netflix

Supersonic 2016 documentary concerning the 1990s rise of legendary Britpop band Oasis, that includes live performance footage and new interviews. Watch on Netflix

The Story of the Princess Kaguya Studio Ghibli animation a few tiny nymph who grows right into a fascinating younger girl. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 4th March

Apollo 11 Moon-landing documentary from 2019 together with never-before-seen footage and audio recordings. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 5th March

Castlevania season 3 Third run for the animated medieval fantasy sequence primarily based on the favored sequence of video video games

Mighty Little Bheem: Competition of Colors season 1 Spin-off from Indian kids’s animation Mighty Little Bheem, set on the Holi competition

Friday 6th March

Responsible Hindi-language film a few songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape

Paradise PD season 2 Second sequence of the animated comedy about an incompetent police division

The Protector season 3 The Turkish fantasy drama about an historical secret order will get a 3rd run

Spenser Confidential Mark Wahlberg stars in a Netflix Unique film from his frequent collaborator Peter Berg, a few former police detective who returns to Boston’s prison underworld

Tuesday 10th March

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or To not Steal Interactive animated journey concerning the eponymous heroine

Wednesday 11th March

The Circle Brazil season 1 The truth present wherein the contestants work together with one another on-line solely makes its method to Brazil

Soiled Cash season 2 Second run of documentaries following particular person instances of company corruption

On My Block season 3 Return of the comedy sequence about 4 street-savvy mates making their means via highschool

Straight Outta Compton The 2015 drama film chronicling the rise of legendary gangsta rap group NWA

The Valhalla Murders season 1 Crime drama sequence a few police officer who goes dwelling to Iceland to analyze the nation’s first ever serial killer

Friday 13th March

Bloodride season 1 Macabre horror sequence from Norway with every episode set in its personal life like, but bizarre universe

Beastars season 1 Anime a few mild wolf who lives in a world populated by all method of coexisting animals and beasts

Élite season 3 Third sequence of the Spanish teen thriller sequence set at an unique secondary faculty

Kingdom season 2 Supernatural Korean sequence tailored from the webcomic sequence The Kingdom of the Gods will get a second run

Misplaced Ladies Unique thriller film a few mom who relentlessly drives regulation enforcement to proceed the seek for her lacking daughter

A Quiet Place In style horror film from John Krasinski a few future Earth that has been taken over by a bunch of monsters that kill something that makes a sound

Monday 16th March

The Boss Child: Again in Enterprise season 3 Third run of the spin-off sequence of the 2017 animated film

It First a part of Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic horror novel a few shapeshifting clown

Tuesday 17th March

Archibald’s Subsequent Huge Factor season 2 Second sequence of the animated comedy a few rooster who tends to get misplaced

The Publish Steven Spielberg’s 2017 film concerning the journalists on the Washington Publish who needed to resolve whether or not to publish the Pentagon Papers

Shaun the Sheep season 6 A brand-new sequence of adventures for the lovable Aardman sheep who started as a personality in Wallace and Gromit

Altered Carbon: Resleeved Anime film from Cowboy Bebop creator Dai Sato, which is a spin-off from the reside motion cyberpunk sequence

Friday 20th March

The English Sport Any concept of how soccer truly began? You’ll do after watching this sport-centred drama, penned by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes

The English Sport – written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes – charts the origins of soccer and how these concerned reached throughout the category divide to determine the sport because the world’s hottest sport. Coming 20 March. pic.twitter.com/jb4fAP9MQ5 — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) February 27, 2020

Greenhouse Academy season 4 Fourth sequence of the tween drama sequence wherein college students at an elite faculty have uncovered an evil plot

The Letter for the King season 1 Model-new fantasy sequence a few teenage squire who should ship a secret missive to the King



Maska Hindi-language film a few younger man who units out to turn into a film star

Self Made: Impressed by the Lifetime of Madam CJ Walker Mini-series starring Octavia Spencer and Tiffany Haddish concerning the trailblazing African-American entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker

Tiger King season 1 Documentary sequence concerning the weird underworld of huge cat breeding

Ultras Italian language film set on this planet of soccer ultras tradition, exploring an intergenerational friendship

Vampires season 1 French fantasy sequence about an adolescent who’s half human, half vampire

Monday 23rd March

Freud season 1 New drama following the lifetime of younger Sigmund Freud as he will get himself embroiled in an occult conspiracy

Sol Levante season 1 First season of a brand new anime sequence

Wednesday 25th March

Crip Camp: A Incapacity Revolution Documentary characteristic a few revolution at a summer time camp for teenagers with disabilities, down the street from Woodstock

A Lifetime of Velocity: the Juan Manuel Fangio Story Documentary characteristic concerning the Argentine race driver, who received 5 Method One world championships within the 1950s

YooHoo to the Rescue season 3 Third run for the South Korean animated kids’s present

Thursday 26th March

7SEEDS season 2 Second run of the anime sequence about 5 teams of younger adults aiming to outlive in a post-apocalyptic world

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez The newest unique true crime documentary concerning the public trials of the guardians and social staff of a brutally murdered boy

Unorthodox German sequence a few younger girl who flees to Berlin from an organized marriage in Brooklyn

Friday 27th March

Automotive Masters: Rust to Riches season 2 Second sequence of the fact present that sees traditional vehicles given trendy makeovers

Ozark season 3 Lengthy-awaited third sequence of the hit drama a few monetary planner who finds himself on the whim of a Mexican drug cartel

Uncorked Unique film a few man who needs to turn into a grasp sommelier whereas additionally protecting his household BBQ joint going

Saturday 28th March



Brooklyn 9-9 season 6 The sixth sequence of the immensely widespread Andy Samberg police comedy finds its method to Netflix

Monday 30th March

I, Tonya 2017 film starring Margot Robbie because the notorious determine skater who attacked her rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994

