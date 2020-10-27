New on Netflix UK in November 2020 | What’s coming up

All through 2020, Netflix has offered many distractions from the turbulent occasions of the yr – and November sees but extra new content material added to the platform.

November is barely lighter on new drama sequence than earlier months, however there’s the small matter of a brand new season of The Crown – undoubtedly the spotlight of the month.

In the meantime new sequence embrace Nation Ever After, a docuseries a few nation singer and his hip-hop dancer spouse, Sprint & Lily a romantic drama sequence primarily based on a younger grownup e book sequence and A Queen is Born which sees Gloria Groove and Alexia Tornado current a drag queen makeover present.

It’s additionally (whisper it) time for the primary batch of Christmas content material – and Netflix actually hasn’t gone mild on festive fare this yr, with the majority of their November Originals linked in a technique or one other to “The Most Great Time of the 12 months”.

On the movie entrance, there are sequels for earlier festive hits The Christmas Change and The Christmas Chronicles, with unique stars Vanessa Hudgens and Kurt Russel respectively each returning.

And that’s not all – the streamer’s slate of unique Christmas movies consists of Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Sq., a household musical starring the titular nation star, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a musical journey about an eccentric toymaker, and Alien Xmas an animated movie about some aliens who discover themselves combating the Spirit of Christmas.

So far as festive TV reveals go, subscribers also can sit up for Dance Desires: Sizzling Chocolate Nutcracker, a docuseries that goes behind the scenes at a manufacturing of The Nutcracker, a actuality sequence titled Vacation Residence Makeover with Mr. Christmas, and the second sequence of Yuletide primarily based baking present Sugar Rush Christmas.

Learn on for our choose of the November record – and should you’re after October’s Netflix releases, we’ve got that coated, too.

Sunday 1st November

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Group Roberts season 2 A second outing for the animated sequence primarily based on the favored doll

Can You Hear Me? season 2 The French-language comedy-drama sequence about three greatest pals in Montreal will get a second run

Dawson’s Creek All six sequence of the drama sequence, which initially aired between 1998 and 2003, are touchdown on Netflix

The Good Detective season 1 South Korean drama sequence about detectives battling in opposition to corruption in their ranks to disclose the reality

Plus older movies arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Assassination Nation (2018)

Blended (2014)

Christmas Break-In (2018)

Deadly Deceit (2019)

Human Nature (2001)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

Lineage of Lies (2019)

Music and Lyrics (2007)

Ninja Murderer (2009)

Nationwide Lampoon’s Trip (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Police Academy (1984)

Richie Wealthy (1994)

So Undercover (2012)

White Boy Rick (2018)

Tuesday third November

Felix Lobrecht: Hype Stand-up particular from the German comic, protecting matters reminiscent of overly well mannered tradition and bizarre laughter

Wednesday 4th November

Love & Anarchy season 1 Comedy sequence a few married guide and a younger IT technician assign who interact in a flirtatious recreation with unintended penalties

The Finish of the F***ing World season 2 The BAFTA-winning second sequence of the hit darkish comedy-drama sequence arrives on Netflix

Thursday fifth November

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? Docuseries concerning the dying of María Marta García Belsunce, one of the crucial controversial prison circumstances of Argentina

Operation Christmas Drop Model new festive romance movie – the primary from a serious Hollywood studio to shoot in Guam

Paranormal season 1 Arabic thriller sequence following a ’60s scientist who begins to ask questions after a string of paranormal occasions happen

The Secret: Dare to Dream Drama movie primarily based on the 2006 self-help e book The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run Comedy movie that follows the beloved character as he and Patrick embark on a rescue mission to avoid wasting SpongeBob’s pet snail Gary

Friday sixth November

Quotation Nigerian thriller movie primarily based on a real story, a few younger scholar who stories a rape try by a professor at her college

Nation Ever After season 1 Docuseries concerning the lifetime of a rustic singer and his hip-hop dancer spouse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse Acclaimed animated movie following Miles Morales who finds himself saving the multiverse alongside numerous different Spider-Males.

Monday ninth November

Undercover season 2 Second sequence of the Dutch-language thriller sequence about undercover brokers posing as a pair to infiltrate a kingpin’s drug operation

Tuesday tenth November

A Lion in the Home Documentary sequence follows the lives of younger folks as they take care of the tough actuality of childhood most cancers

Sprint & Lily season 1 Romantic drama sequence primarily based on a younger grownup e book sequence by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn

Wednesday eleventh November

A Queen is Born season 1 Gloria Groove and Alexia Tornado current a drag queen makeover present

Aunty Doona’s Massive Ol’ Home of Enjoyable season 1 Six half comedy sequence from the titular Australian comedy troupe, who specialise in absurdist humour

The Liberator season 1 Animated sequence a few squad of troopers who spearhead the Allied invasion of Italy throughout World Warfare II

Friday thirteenth November

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Festive household musical starring Forest Whitaker as a toymaker who enlists the assistance of his creative granddaughter after his ex-apprentice steals his most prized creation

A brand new vacation basic is born. JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY—written and directed by David E. Talbert, starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose with Phylicia Rashad and Ricky Martin—flies onto Netflix on November 13. #JingleJangle pic.twitter.com/zKUKmGlaUC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 4, 2020

The Life Forward Italian drama movie a few Holocaust survivor who takes in a 12-year-old road child who just lately robbed her

The Minions of Midas season 1 Madrid-set thriller a few millionaire writer who acquired a blackmail observe, primarily based on a narrative by Jack London

Sunday fifteenth November

The Crown season 4 The fourth season of the acclaimed royal drama sees Olivia Colman return as Queen Elizabeth, protecting occasions from 1977 to about 1990.

Sorry to Trouble You Impoverished African American telemarketer Cassius Inexperienced finds himself in a weird universe after he discovers a magical key that results in materials glory

Monday sixteenth November

Lifetime of the Celebration Comedy movie starring Melissa McCarthy as a divorced housewife who determined to enroll on the similar college as her daughter

Tuesday seventeenth November

We Are The Champions season 1 Docuseries exploring the celebs of a number of the world’s weirdest sports activities and competitions

Wednesday 18th November

Vacation Residence Makeover with Mr. Christmas season 1 Inside designer Benjamin “Mr. Christmas” Bradley works with a trusty workforce of “elves” to assist households rework their houses for the holidays

Thursday nineteenth November

The Princess Change: Switched Once more Vanessa Hudgens returns for a sequel to the 2018 movie – this time taking part in three totally different characters

Friday twentieth November

Alien Xmas Animated movie about some aliens who discover themselves combating the Spirit of Christmas

Anastasia Fantasy-adventure movie primarily based on the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia

Holmes & Watson Critically derided comedy movie starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly because the well-known detective and his sidekick

Santa in Coaching Comedy movie about two eccentric elves should prepare a person who hates Christmas to grow to be the following Santa Claus

Voices of Hearth season 1 Actuality sequence exploring Pharrel Williams’ hometown in Virginia because it builds one of many world’s most inspiring gospel choirs

Sunday twenty second November

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Sq. Festive musical movie starring the long-lasting singer, a few lady planning to promote a small city with out regard for the individuals who stay there

Within the identify of Dolly, we pray ???? DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE involves Netflix November 22 pic.twitter.com/YhvyZNAlNa — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 7, 2020

Mortal Engines Publish-apocalyptic action-adventure movie primarily based on the 2001 novel of the identical identify by Philip Reeve

Tuesday twenty fourth November

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Vacation Animated vacation movie set in the identical universe because the How To Practice Your Dragon motion pictures

Wednesday twenty fifth November

The Christmas Chronicles: Half Two Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus, who has to stop a mysterious troublemaker from stealing the Christmas star

Friday twenty seventh November

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas The animated automotive will get a festive particular

Dance Desires: Sizzling Chocolate Nutcracker Docuseries that goes behind the scenes at a manufacturing of The Nutcracker

Sugar Rush Christmas season 2 The second sequence of the Yuletide primarily based baking present

Take a look at our lists of the greatest TV reveals on Netflix and the greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.