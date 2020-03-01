New OnePlus 8 release date, price, spec and latest rumours

The smartphone wars are heating up with a Samsung 11/ S20 and iPhone 12 coming quickly, and comparatively new Chinese language producer Oneplus is exhibiting no indicators of backing down. After releasing two new handsets without delay in 2019, the corporate solely seems to increase additional in 2020 with three new fashions rumoured.

Right here’s a round-up of the latest information and rumours for the OnePlus 8, anticipated to be the smartphone producer’s subsequent launch.

When is the OnePlus 8 launched?

Our greatest guess is the OnePlus 8 will launch in Could 2020.

Though no official announcement has been made by OnePlus, the corporate often unveils the subsequent era OnePlus telephone in late Spring or early summer time, with the final two non-T gadgets introduced in mid-Could of 2018 and 2019.

Due to this fact anticipate the OnePlus 8 to be introduced in Could 2020 with delivery quickly after.

How a lot will the OnePlus 8 price?

Pricing data is rarely introduced for gadgets till a lot nearer to sale, but when the OnePlus 7 is something to go by, the OnePlus 8 will in all probability begin from about $599 and round £549.

Nonetheless, a OnePlus 8 Lite can be anticipated to be introduced, a price range model that will go as little as £500. The OnePlus 8 Professional, however, will seemingly retail at £699 like the present OnePlus 7T Professional.

What would possibly we anticipate from the OnePlus 8?

As with all main tech launches, there’s a enormous quantity of secrecy across the new product – however primarily based on rumours, leaks and earlier fashions we have now some educated guesses concerning the OnePlus 8…

There are three rumoured variants of the OnePlus 8, all of which may have barely totally different specs:

OnePlus 8 Professional

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Lite

Storage

The OnePlus 7 vary all supplied a alternative between 128GB and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 is anticipated to repeat these storage choices for all fashions, however as their rivals transfer in the direction of 512GB it’s not unimaginable that OnePlus could add this chance to the Professional.

Digicam

Rumours are inconsistent right here, however an improve on the OnePlus 7’s 48MP digicam is anticipated. The Oneplus 8 and 8 Professional are thought to comply with the pattern of three rear cameras, with a 60 or 64MP essential digicam, a 16MP ultra-wide digicam and a 12 MP telephoto digicam. There are additionally some rumours that the Professional may have a fourth Time of Flight depth sensor digicam, although that is at present contested.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to have a 48MP essential digicam, just like the OnePlus 7, although may have the identical 16MP and 12MP further cameras of the opposite 8 fashions.

As for entrance cameras, the Professional is believed to get two entrance cameras – together with one with a depth sensor for face unlocking – in addition to a 32MP essential digicam that will even seem on the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to have a 16MP entrance digicam.

Processor

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Professional are thought to have the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, whereas the OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to run the slower MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor with the intention to assist deliver down the worth.

5G functionality

5G is massive information the world over as nations start to roll out the infrastructure for a super-fast cellular community permitting a way more advanced and linked web of issues. Provided that the OnePlus 7 Professional was one of many very first 5G telephones out there within the UK, it’s inevitable that the OnePlus 8 will assist 5G someway.

Whereas each the OnePlus 8 and 8 Professional are anticipated to assist 5G by the highly effective Snapdragon processor, the OnePlus 8 Lite will even supposedly assist 5G by an built-in modem.

Display measurement

The OnePlus 8 Professional is rumoured to have an identical display screen measurement to the 7 Professional at round 6.7 inches, whereas the Oneplus 8 and 8 Lite are thought to have a tiny improve on the OnePlus 7 at 6.44 inches.

Connectivity

The OnePlus 8 Professional is considered the corporate’s first telephone to assist wi-fi charging after OnePlus was noticed becoming a member of requirements company the Wi-fi Energy Consortium.