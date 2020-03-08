New OnePlus 8 release date, price, spec and latest rumours

The smartphone wars are heating up with a Samsung 11/ S20 and iPhone 12 coming quickly, and comparatively new Chinese language producer Oneplus is displaying no indicators of backing down. After releasing two new handsets directly in 2019, the corporate solely seems to broaden additional in 2020 with three new fashions rumoured.

Right here’s a round-up of the latest information and rumours for the OnePlus 8, anticipated to be the smartphone producer’s subsequent launch.

When is the OnePlus 8 launched?

Our greatest guess is the OnePlus 8 will launch in Might 2020.

Though no official announcement has been made by OnePlus, the corporate often unveils the subsequent technology OnePlus telephone in late Spring or early summer season, with the final two non-T units introduced in mid-Might of 2018 and 2019.

Subsequently anticipate the OnePlus 8 to be introduced in Might 2020 with delivery quickly after.

How a lot will the OnePlus 8 value?

Pricing data isn’t introduced for units till a lot nearer to sale, but when the OnePlus 7 is something to go by, the OnePlus 8 will most likely begin from about $599 and round £549.

Nevertheless, a OnePlus 8 Lite can also be anticipated to be introduced, a finances model that will go as little as £500. The OnePlus 8 Professional, then again, will probably retail at £699 like the present OnePlus 7T Professional.

What would possibly we anticipate from the OnePlus 8?

As with all main tech launches, there’s a big quantity of secrecy across the new product – however based mostly on rumours, leaks and earlier fashions we have now some educated guesses in regards to the OnePlus 8…

There are three rumoured variants of the OnePlus 8, all of which can have barely completely different specs:

OnePlus 8 Professional

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Lite

Storage

The OnePlus 7 vary all supplied a selection between 128GB and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 is predicted to repeat these storage choices for all fashions, however as their rivals transfer in direction of 512GB it isn’t not possible that OnePlus might add this risk to the Professional.

Digicam

Rumours are inconsistent right here, however an improve on the OnePlus 7’s 48MP digicam is predicted. The Oneplus 8 and 8 Professional are thought to comply with the pattern of three rear cameras, with a 60 or 64MP important digicam, a 16MP ultra-wide digicam and a 12 MP telephoto digicam. There are additionally some rumours that the Professional can have a fourth Time of Flight depth sensor digicam, although that is at the moment contested.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to have a 48MP important digicam, just like the OnePlus 7, although can have the identical 16MP and 12MP additional cameras of the opposite 8 fashions.

As for entrance cameras, the Professional is believed to get two entrance cameras – together with one with a depth sensor for face unlocking – in addition to a 32MP important digicam that can even seem on the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to have a 16MP entrance digicam.

Processor

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Professional are thought to have the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, whereas the OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to run the slower MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor with the intention to assist convey down the worth.

5G functionality

5G is massive information internationally as international locations start to roll out the infrastructure for a super-fast cell community permitting a way more complicated and linked web of issues. On condition that the OnePlus 7 Professional was one of many very first 5G telephones accessible within the UK, it’s inevitable that the OnePlus 8 will assist 5G in some way.

Whereas each the OnePlus 8 and 8 Professional are anticipated to assist 5G via the highly effective Snapdragon processor, the OnePlus 8 Lite can even supposedly assist 5G via an built-in modem.

Display screen measurement

The OnePlus 8 Professional is rumoured to have an analogous display measurement to the 7 Professional at round 6.7 inches, whereas the Oneplus 8 and 8 Lite are thought to have a tiny enhance on the OnePlus 7 at 6.44 inches.

Connectivity

The OnePlus 8 Professional is regarded as the corporate’s first telephone to assist wi-fi charging after OnePlus was noticed becoming a member of requirements company the Wi-fi Energy Consortium.