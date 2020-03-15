New OnePlus 8 release date, price, spec and latest rumours

The smartphone wars are heating up with a Samsung 11/ S20 and iPhone 12 coming quickly, and comparatively new Chinese language producer Oneplus is displaying no indicators of backing down. After releasing two new handsets directly in 2019, the corporate solely appears to be like to develop additional in 2020 with three new fashions rumoured.

Right here’s a round-up of the latest information and rumours for the OnePlus 8, anticipated to be the smartphone producer’s subsequent launch.

When is the OnePlus 8 launched?

Our greatest guess is the OnePlus 8 will launch in Might 2020.

Though no official announcement has been made by OnePlus, the corporate normally unveils the subsequent technology OnePlus cellphone in late Spring or early summer time, with the final two non-T gadgets introduced in mid-Might of 2018 and 2019.

Subsequently count on the OnePlus 8 to be introduced in Might 2020 with delivery quickly after.

How a lot will the OnePlus 8 price?

Pricing info is rarely introduced for gadgets till a lot nearer to sale, but when the OnePlus 7 is something to go by, the OnePlus 8 will most likely begin from about $599 and round £549.

Nonetheless, a OnePlus 8 Lite can also be anticipated to be introduced, a funds model that will go as little as £500. The OnePlus 8 Professional, alternatively, will possible retail at £699 like the present OnePlus 7T Professional.

What may we count on from the OnePlus 8?

As with all main tech launches, there’s a large quantity of secrecy across the new product – however based mostly on rumours, leaks and earlier fashions we have now some educated guesses concerning the OnePlus 8…

There are three rumoured variants of the OnePlus 8, all of which could have barely totally different specs:

OnePlus 8 Professional

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Lite

Storage

The OnePlus 7 vary all supplied a alternative between 128GB and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 is anticipated to repeat these storage choices for all fashions, however as their opponents transfer in the direction of 512GB it isn’t unattainable that OnePlus could add this risk to the Professional.

Digicam

Rumours are inconsistent right here, however an improve on the OnePlus 7’s 48MP digicam is anticipated. The Oneplus 8 and 8 Professional are thought to comply with the development of three rear cameras, with a 60 or 64MP important digicam, a 16MP ultra-wide digicam and a 12 MP telephoto digicam. There are additionally some rumours that the Professional could have a fourth Time of Flight depth sensor digicam, although that is at the moment contested.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to have a 48MP important digicam, just like the OnePlus 7, although could have the identical 16MP and 12MP additional cameras of the opposite 8 fashions.

As for entrance cameras, the Professional is believed to get two entrance cameras – together with one with a depth sensor for face unlocking – in addition to a 32MP important digicam that may also seem on the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to have a 16MP entrance digicam.

Processor

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Professional are thought to have the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, whereas the OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to run the slower MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor as a way to assist convey down the worth.

5G functionality

5G is large information internationally as nations start to roll out the infrastructure for a super-fast cellular community permitting a way more complicated and related web of issues. On condition that the OnePlus 7 Professional was one of many very first 5G telephones obtainable within the UK, it’s inevitable that the OnePlus 8 will assist 5G someway.

Whereas each the OnePlus 8 and 8 Professional are anticipated to assist 5G via the highly effective Snapdragon processor, the OnePlus 8 Lite may also supposedly assist 5G via an built-in modem.

Display screen dimension

The OnePlus 8 Professional is rumoured to have an identical display screen dimension to the 7 Professional at round 6.7 inches, whereas the Oneplus 8 and 8 Lite are thought to have a tiny improve on the OnePlus 7 at 6.44 inches.

Connectivity

The OnePlus 8 Professional is regarded as the corporate’s first cellphone to assist wi-fi charging after OnePlus was noticed becoming a member of requirements company the Wi-fi Energy Consortium.