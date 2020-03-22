New OnePlus 8 release date, price, spec and latest rumours

The smartphone wars are heating up with a Samsung 11/ S20 and iPhone 12 coming quickly, and comparatively new Chinese language producer Oneplus is exhibiting no indicators of backing down. After releasing two new handsets without delay in 2019, the corporate solely seems to be to broaden additional in 2020 with three new fashions rumoured.

Right here’s a round-up of the latest information and rumours for the OnePlus 8, anticipated to be the smartphone producer’s subsequent launch.

When is the OnePlus 8 launched?

Our greatest guess is the OnePlus 8 will launch in Might 2020.

Though no official announcement has been made by OnePlus, the corporate often unveils the following technology OnePlus telephone in late Spring or early summer time, with the final two non-T units introduced in mid-Might of 2018 and 2019.

Subsequently anticipate the OnePlus 8 to be introduced in Might 2020 with transport quickly after.

How a lot will the OnePlus 8 price?

Pricing info isn’t introduced for units till a lot nearer to sale, but when the OnePlus 7 is something to go by, the OnePlus 8 will most likely begin from about $599 and round £549.

Nonetheless, a OnePlus 8 Lite can be anticipated to be introduced, a finances model which will go as little as £500. The OnePlus 8 Professional, however, will seemingly retail at £699 like the present OnePlus 7T Professional.

What would possibly we anticipate from the OnePlus 8?

As with all main tech launches, there’s a big quantity of secrecy across the new product – however based mostly on rumours, leaks and earlier fashions we’ve some educated guesses concerning the OnePlus 8…

There are three rumoured variants of the OnePlus 8, all of which may have barely totally different specs:

OnePlus 8 Professional

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Lite

Storage

The OnePlus 7 vary all supplied a selection between 128GB and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 is anticipated to repeat these storage choices for all fashions, however as their rivals transfer in direction of 512GB it isn’t unimaginable that OnePlus could add this chance to the Professional.

Digital camera

Rumours are inconsistent right here, however an improve on the OnePlus 7’s 48MP digital camera is anticipated. The Oneplus 8 and 8 Professional are thought to comply with the pattern of three rear cameras, with a 60 or 64MP principal digital camera, a 16MP ultra-wide digital camera and a 12 MP telephoto digital camera. There are additionally some rumours that the Professional may have a fourth Time of Flight depth sensor digital camera, although that is at the moment contested.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is assumed to have a 48MP principal digital camera, just like the OnePlus 7, although may have the identical 16MP and 12MP additional cameras of the opposite 8 fashions.

As for entrance cameras, the Professional is assumed to get two entrance cameras – together with one with a depth sensor for face unlocking – in addition to a 32MP principal digital camera that will even seem on the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Lite is assumed to have a 16MP entrance digital camera.

Processor

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Professional are thought to have the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, whereas the OnePlus 8 Lite is assumed to run the slower MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor with the intention to assist carry down the worth.

5G functionality

5G is massive information internationally as international locations start to roll out the infrastructure for a super-fast cellular community permitting a way more complicated and related web of issues. Provided that the OnePlus 7 Professional was one of many very first 5G telephones accessible within the UK, it’s inevitable that the OnePlus 8 will assist 5G someway.

Whereas each the OnePlus 8 and 8 Professional are anticipated to assist 5G via the highly effective Snapdragon processor, the OnePlus 8 Lite will even supposedly assist 5G via an built-in modem.

Display dimension

The OnePlus 8 Professional is rumoured to have an identical display dimension to the 7 Professional at round 6.7 inches, whereas the Oneplus 8 and 8 Lite are thought to have a tiny improve on the OnePlus 7 at 6.44 inches.

Connectivity

The OnePlus 8 Professional is regarded as the corporate’s first telephone to assist wi-fi charging after OnePlus was noticed becoming a member of requirements company the Wi-fi Energy Consortium.