‘New Order’ Bought by Neon for North America

Neon has acquired North American rights to Michel Franco’s dystopian social thriller “New Order.” The film was this yr’s winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize on the Venice Movie Pageant.

Set in a near-future Mexico Metropolis whereas protests rage, “New Order” focuses on a excessive society household getting ready for a marriage when a former worker looking for emergency medical funds intrudes on the festivities. However quickly the celebration is unable to maintain the reckoning at bay, adopted by a swift disintegration of legislation and order outlined first by class traces.

“New Order” is written, produced and directed by Franco, who conceived the undertaking six years in the past. The solid contains Naian González Norvind, Darío Yazbek Bernal, Lisa Owen, Fernando Cuautle and Mónica Del Carmen.

“In making ‘New Order,’ I had to consider films in a complete new method,” Franco mentioned. “It’s not solely my largest scale movie, however it’s the primary time I’ve commented on Mexico and the social disparity on the earth at massive. It’s been a thrill to see individuals reply world wide with such ardour. I can’t consider a greater distributor than Neon to assist convey this movie into North America with their ingenious and considerate methods.”

Cristina Velasco and Eréndira Núñez Larios additionally produced with Teorema, in coproduction with Les Movies d’Ici (France). Lorenzo Vigas, Diego Boneta, Cecilia Franco and Charles Barthe govt produced “New Order.”

Neon, greatest recognized for dealing with the North American launch of Oscar greatest image winner “Parasite,” will announce theatrical plans at a later date. The movie will subsequent play at BFI London Movie Pageant and Chicago Worldwide Movie Pageant.

Mason Speta negotiated the deal for Neon with ICM Companions on behalf of the filmmakers. The Match Manufacturing facility is dealing with worldwide gross sales.