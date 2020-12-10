New Parliament Building Bhoomi Pujan ceremony: PM Modi will lay foundation stone of new Parliament building today

New parliament building latest news: PM Narendra Modi will perform Bhoomi Pujan of New Parliament Building at a ceremony held on Thursday. The ceremony will begin at 12:55 pm near India Gate. PM Modi will do Bhoomi Pujan at around 1 pm, after this, Sarvadharma prayer will also be organized at 1.30. PM Modi will also address the ceremony after Bhumi Pujan and foundation stone of the new building of Parliament. Also Read – PM Modi’s tweet, which was the most frequently retweet, made a record during lockdown

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will also attend the event. Around 200 people, including some other Union Cabinet ministers and ministers of state, will also participate in the event via live webcast.

The new Parliament building will be 64,500 square meters in place of the existing 93-year-old parliament building. The new building is expected to be ready by October 2022.

Important points:

1. The new Parliament House will be three times larger than the present Lok Sabha. The size of Rajya Sabha will also increase.

2. Tata Projects Limited will construct the new Parliament building on a total area of ​​64,500 square meters. Its design is designed by HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited.

3. The new Parliament House will be in keeping with the sensations and aspirations of a new India on the occasion of 75th anniversary of independence in 2022. It will be made keeping in mind the needs. For the next 100 years so that there is no difficulty in increasing the number of MPs in the future.

4. The new parliament building will be equipped with sophisticated technical facilities like solar energy system

5. The new triangular shaped building adjacent to the existing Parliament House will be equipped with state-of-the-art security facilities.

6. The decoration of the new building will have a mixture of influences of Indian culture, regional arts, crafts and architecture. The design plan includes a central constitutional gallery, which will be open to the general public.

7. The new building will have high quality sound and audio-visual facilities, comfortable seating and emergency evacuation.

8 The building shall comply with the highest structural safety standards, which can withstand earthquake shock.

9. The estimated cost of the proposed Parliament is expected to be around Rs 971 crore.

10. New Parliament House is a part of PM Modi’s plan to rebuild Central Vista in New Delhi, which houses the prestigious buildings including Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister’s official residence and India Gate.