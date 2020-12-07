New Parliament Building: Eclipse on construction of new Parliament building, Supreme Court said – not a single brick will be laid till the verdict

New Parliament Building Sansad Bhavan Work Will Be Stopped: The Supreme Court has stayed the plan to construct a new Parliament building under the Central Vista project till further orders. During the hearing of a petition related to this case, the apex court expressed strong dissatisfaction with the central government over the announcement of the ceremony to be started to start the construction of the new parliament building. Significantly, the Central Vista project is being considered as an important project of the Modi government. Under this, many other buildings are to be constructed along with the new Parliament House. For this, a lot of change will also be done in the area around the existing Parliament building. Also Read – Lockdown News: Has the lockdown resumed for 15 days across the country? What is the reality of this claim and the government’s plan …

Many issues related to this redevelopment plan are under consideration in the apex court. Justice AM Khanvilkar said that the court hoped that she was hearing a judicial trial but the defendant showed a different view. The bench said, “Whether you do the paperwork or lay the foundation stone, we have no objection to it but there should be no construction.” Also Read – Corona Test Price: Will Corona test money be returned? The case reached the Supreme Court

Please tell that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the plan of Bhoomipujan on the new Parliament House on Thursday. Regarding this, the bench said that it was not thought that the Center would move so aggressively for its construction. To the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Center, the court said that the Central Government should clearly understand the direction that no construction work will be done till the matter is decided by the court. Mehta told the apex court that until the court gives its verdict, there will be no construction, sabotage or shifting of trees in the Central Vista. Also Read – Farmers 5th Round Talk with Govt Live Update: 5th round meeting between farmer leaders and government begins

Explain that on 5 November, the apex court reserved judgment on the petitions challenging the project, alleging that the land use has been illegally altered and urged the court to cancel the project . The petitioners have challenged a notification issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on December 21, 2019, regarding the change in land use for redevelopment.

(Input-IANS)