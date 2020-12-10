New Parliament Building LIVE Updates News: PM Modi laid foundation stone of new Parliament building, Sarva Dharma prayer

foundation stone laying ceremony of new parliament building news by mp modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi) performed the Bhumi Pujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of the new Parliament Building in the new Parliament House on Thursday, ie on 10 December. Om Birla, president of, offered bhumi pujan material. Also Read – New Parliament Building Bhoomi Pujan ceremony: PM Modi will lay foundation stone of new Parliament building today

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of New Parliament Building in Delhi pic.twitter.com/gF3w7ivTDe
– ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

On the occasion of the foundation stone ceremony of the new Parliament House, various religious leaders have also offered ‘Sarva Dharma Prayer’.

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament House in Delhi is attended by Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and various religious leaders. Please tell that Tata Projects Limited has been awarded the contract for this project.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Foreign Envoy and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament House.

Explain that in the new building there will be about 888 seats for Lok Sabha MPs and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha MPs. A total of 1,224 members will be able to sit together in the Parliament Hall. The present Parliament was started in 1921, after 6 years, in 1927, it was ready.

– The new Parliament House will be three times larger than the present Lok Sabha. The size of Rajya Sabha will also increase.

– Tata Projects Limited will construct the new Parliament building on a total area of ​​64,500 square meters.

– New Parliament Its design is prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited.

– The estimated cost of the proposed Parliament is expected to be around 971 crores.

– New Parliament House will be in line with the sensations and aspirations of a new India on the occasion of 75th anniversary of independence in 2022. It will be made keeping in mind the needs.

– Next 100 years so that there is no difficulty in increasing the number of MPs in future.

– The new parliament building will be equipped with sophisticated technical facilities like solar energy system

– The new triangular shaped building adjacent to the existing Parliament House will be equipped with state-of-the-art security facilities.

– The decoration of the new building will have a mixture of influences of Indian culture, regional arts, crafts and architecture.

– The design plan includes a central constitutional gallery, which will be open to the general public.

– The new building will have high quality sound and audio-visual facilities, comfortable seating and emergency evacuation.

– The building shall comply with the highest structural safety standards, which can withstand earthquake shock.

– New Parliament House is a part of PM Modi’s plan to rebuild the Central Vista in New Delhi, which houses the prestigious buildings including Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister’s official residence and India Gate.