New Parliament House: PM Modi will do Bhoomi Poojan of new Parliament House on December 10, Lok Sabha Speaker gave information

new Delhi: The country is soon going to get a new parliament building complex. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla gave a lot of information in this regard. He said that on December 10, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament House complex on December 10 at 1 pm. Speaker Om Birla also reached the PM's residence and invited him as the chief guest for the Bhoomi Poojan program.

After meeting PM Modi, the Lok Sabha speaker said that our Parliament House is nearing 100 years and now the country will soon get a new Parliament House. The date for the construction of the new Parliament House of independent India has been fixed. He told that on December 10, at 1 pm, PM Modi will do Bhoomi Pujan of the new Parliament House.

It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm. The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla said that the existing Parliament House is not equipped with modern technology and it is also very small according to the number. He said that the construction work of the new parliament building has been accepted by the government and all the craftsmen working in it will be Indians. He told that the construction of the new Parliament House will cost about Rs 971 crore.

The new building under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project will be constructed near the existing building and is expected to be completed in 21 months of commencement of construction. The Central Vista Redevelopment Project envisages the reconstruction of a new Triangular Parliament House, a Joint Central Secretariat and a three-kilometer long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament House in the first fortnight of December. Sources told Tuesday that about five statues, including Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar, are likely to be temporarily relocated due to construction work in the Parliament complex and upon completion of the project, these statues will be repositioned at key locations within the new premises. Will be installed.

