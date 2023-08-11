New PDA Photos Of Harry Styles As Well As Taylor Russell Are Seemingly To Prove That They Are Dating:

After all, the “Watermelon Sugar” artist has been linked to the Bones and All star. Recently, they went out on private dates to support each other, like when they laughed together at the opening night event for Taylor’s play, The Effort.

More than a month after dating reports started, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer made an appearance with the “Bones and All” actor on Aug. 9 at the premiere of the return of the play “The Effort” at London’s National Theatre.

Recently Both Styles and Russell Spotted At Style’s Friend Opening Night Event:

Styles and Russell, who also stars in the show, were seen talking to each other and mixing alongside visitors, involving Styles’ friend James Corden, at the opening night event. Taylor and Harry haven’t said anything about the rumors in public.

Russell showed her backing for the pop star at one of his Love on Tour shows in Vienna, which was a few weeks before the date. But before the “Waves” star spent time within the VIP tent throughout the show, she was seen walking alongside Styles within Vienna.

Within March Harry Was Spotted Alongside Emily Ratajkowski:

Harry was last seen with Emily Ratajkowski in March, when they kissed a few times. Before that, he dated his co-star and director in “Don’t Worry, Darling,” Olivia Wilde, for about two years. They broke up in November 2022.

As for Taylor, the actress keeps getting bigger roles in movies and TV shows. Read on to find out all about the movie and theater star.

Who Is Taylor Russell’s?

Taylor, who was born in Canada, told Dazed in 2022 that before she began acting classes at age 18, she wanted to be a ballet dancer as well as a painter.

Taylor said that after she bought a Toyota Yaris and kept going to Los Angeles to test, it taken “4 years before anything happen.” Taylor gained a big break within 2018 when she was cast as Judy Robinson in Lost in Space, a science fiction show on Netflix.

“I hope folks like me, and I additionally hope girls will recognize themselves within my character and find something they can connect to,” she informed The Grio within 2018.

Within 2019 Taylor Had Appeared In Escape Room And Waves:

“I know that there aren’t many women of color who work in sci-fi, so I feel very lucky that they picked me for that role on our show.”

By 2019, Taylor had appeared in the scary movie Escape Room as well as the sad movie Waves. She became better known when she worked with Timothée Chalamet in Bones as well as All, a movie about two young cannibals that came out in 2022.

Even though it’s not clear when Taylor as well as Harry first met, they have been linked in reports of a relationship because June 2023, when fans posted pictures of them walking together.

A week later, Taylor as well as Harry were seen walking around Vienna together. Later, the actress danced inside the VIP tent when Harry’s Love on Tour stopped in the Austrian city on July 8.

On August 9, when the return of the musical The Effort opened, the two stars were seen getting close to each other. This led to more rumors that they were dating.

Taylor Was Within A Play Called “The Effort” At London’s Theatre:

Taylor is in a play called “The Effort” at London’s National Theatre. The play is about two young people who agree to take part in a clinical drug study.

Taylor hasn’t been on stage in more than a decade before this play. “I’m terrified,” she admitted Vogue within an interview that came out on July 18. “I am simply seeking to be challenged as well as try things that I’ve never attempted before.”

We’ve heard that Harry left the party after a while, jumping by himself into the back of a car while taking Taylor’s things. But reports say that Harry’s car pulled up to the stage door soon after, and Taylor jumped in the back seat before the car drove off.