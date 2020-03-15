New Peggle-Like Game, Roundguard, Is Out Now

If you happen to occur to’ve been craving one factor similar to PopCap’s classic Peggle, Roundguard might nevertheless be a model new, different type of dungeon-crawler with enough in commonplace to satisfy you.

Roundguard, which is out these days on Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, mixes elements from rogue-like dungeon crawlers and the bouncy mayhem of Peggle. You choose from a handful of classes previous to exploring randomized dungeons, filled with enemies, upgrades, and loot.

The act of exploring each floor is the place Roundguard seems in all probability essentially the most Peggle-like. Your persona bounces throughout the show display, ricochets off devices or pausing in mid-air to assault enemies. You’ll have to be careful the place you intention although–with permadeath full of life you’ll have the ability to be despatched to the start of the dungeon whilst you die, conserving greatest eternal upgrades you’ll achieve with the entire gold you may have collected thus far.

