New Perry Mason Trailer Reveals A Darker Side Of The HBO Drama

Teased by collection producer Robert Downey Jr. earlier within the yr, the HBO revival of famed TV drama Perry Mason confirmed off a fairly hard-boiled search for the traditional protection legal professional. Now a raveled personal detective performed by The Individuals‘ Matthew Rhys, the present seemed like a stunning detective noir in its first trailer. Whereas that’s nonetheless true within the community’s newest have a look at the collection, there’s a darker, extra damaged facet to the case Perry is about to research.
See for your self, due to HBO’s newest trailer for Perry Mason:
Govt produced and directed by HBO veteran Tim Van Patten, whose distinctive fashion has been employed by reveals like Sport of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, and The Wire, Perry Mason’s new tv incarnation sees Matthew Rhys’ variant of the protagonist as a damaged man. Struggling PTSD after his service in World Warfare I, Perry Mason is a cynical man who’s simply making an attempt to outlive his shady facet of the road.
After which the case that adjustments every part lands in his lap. A kidnapping goes flawed within the worst approach doable, leaving a toddler useless, and a spiritual order extra riled up than ever. That is the place fellow Emmy-winner Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany is available in, as her enigmatic Sister Alice has a flock of followers in search of solutions. Which implies that Perry Mason’s focal gumshoe goes to need to work further onerous to crack this caper, earlier than Los Angeles erupts into discord.
Co-starring The Unit’s Robert Patrick, and legendary actor John Lithgow, Perry Mason has simply revealed itself to be a detective story that’s going to place its iconic sleuth by way of the ringer. Even higher is the promise that this miniseries is about to take its viewers for fairly the journey, as every twist of the story seems to be to be extra sinister than the final.
Slightly than simply function as a simple pulpy noir, HBO’s Perry Mason seems to be to convey some further dimensions to the origin story of this stalwart determine of justice and due course of. As most will recall, the person from creator Erle Stanley Gardner’s best-selling crime novels was a protection legal professional within the hit CBS present that ran from 1957 to 1966.
Raymond Burr performed the position in that model, and was extra of a defender of justice within the courtroom. However now, HBO’s reinvention of the character might, at greatest, jumpstart Perry Mason as a more recent, bolder model of that franchise for a extra fashionable viewers.
For now although, the collection is being billed as a “miniseries”, and for those who’re a fan of HBO’s current miniseries Watchmen, there’s as a lot of an opportunity of this being a one-off as there’s a second season. Even when this occurs to be a brief run for Perry Mason, it seems to be just like the community that redefined Westworld in its personal picture is about to shock us all but once more.
Perry Mason premieres on HBO Sunday, June 21st at 9 PM ET.
