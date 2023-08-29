New Photos Show That Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her Mom:

Simpson shared some pictures of herself as well as her 11-year-old daughter Maxwell on Instagram on Friday. The artist of “I Wanna Love You Forever” and her tween wore some pretty cute clothes: Simpson wore a pink dress as well as sunglasses, while Maxwell wore a long denim skirt as well as a crop top.

Fans of Jessica Simpson were shocked when she not only let her 11-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson wear a short corset-style top, but also proudly posted pictures of them wearing it on Instagram on August 26.

“Bring your Barbie to work day,” Jessica, who is 43, wrote as the description for the photos of herself in a pink minidress with a push-up top and a lighter pink bag.

Some Fans Said Nice Things About The Two In The Comments Section:

She had long blonde hair like Maxwell, but the girl was spotted wearing full makeup, a denim crop top that showed her belly, as well as a matching denim skirt alongside a big slit up the middle.

Some fans wrote nice things in the comments about how much the mother and daughter looked alike. Others, on the other hand, attacked Simpson for letting Maxwell stand with her belly out.

“Isn’t she, like, eleven or something? One person said, “Stop sexualizing your little girl.” “From the way she was dressed as well as looked, I would have said she was 13 or 14,” someone else wrote.

As She Grew Up, Jessica Additionally Judged Her Body:

Others said that Jessica had said in the past that she was judged because of her body when she was growing up, and they said that Jessica was afraid that the same thing would happen to Maxi Night.

“What kind of parent lets their 11-year-old child go outside dressed like that?” She spent too much time trying to be her daughter’s best friend and not enough time being a good mom.

After complaining for years about being oversexualized and being watched as a young adult, she has begun to make sure her daughter goes through the same thing instead of shielding her from it. It’s disgusting and very sad. One person wrote, “Poor Maxwell.”

As A Child, I Was Even Judged Within Church:

During a 2021 interview on Drew Barrymore’s daily talk show, Jessica said that when she was a girl, people would stare at her body. As a child, I was even evaluated in church.

She told me I had to wear jackets, vests, and turtlenecks since if I wore a regular shirt such as the other girls, I would feel the Holy Spirit get chill bumps when I sang, and people would lust after me, so I had to cover up.

That changed when Jessica went into show business. “I’ve truly been judged for my body since when I was a kid, judged in the church, then after the church, it was like, ‘No, be hotter,'” she said.

“But then it was like, ‘Oh, but you have to look that way forever if you do it once. You have to stay within that body forever, because that is what you ought to be.'”

One Fan Wrote, “Why Are You Letting Your 11 Year Old Child Dress Such As A 20 Year Old?” In Response To These Comments:

One fan wrote, “Why do you let your 11-year-old dress like a 20-year-old?” They get old enough so that she can still be a kid. Or have you already forgotten what it can do to a young girl to be pushed into adulthood and sexiness?

“On some level, this isn’t very important. Not like a crop top was drugs… Damour told the Post, “We’re talking about a choice that may be made as well as changed in a day.”

“The best way for this to go is for people to employ it as a way to talk about empowerment, being seen as an object, and who’s in charge.”

Lisa Damour, a clinical psychologist as well as the author of “Under Pressure,” a book regarding anxiety within girls, told The Washington Post within 2019 that it’s never a good idea to shame young girls for how they dress and that parents shouldn’t imply that their kids are “somehow in charge of regulating the male gaze.”