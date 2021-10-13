New pictures from the filming of the sequence The Ultimate of Us: Pedro Pascal as Joel and the sport of the town of Boston from the online game

Filming for HBO’s The Ultimate of Us has begun. Whilst different shootings organize to stay the name of the game, the The sequence’ ambition has made it inconceivable to cover the main points of the shoot and a large number of pictures have begun to flow into on social networks. Now we have made a compilation of the most productive so as to respect all of the element that the staff is placing to offer the sequence an environment very similar to video video games. Now we have additionally been in a position to peer a new symbol of Pedro Pascal as Joel! And no longer from the again, like the former one.

Twitter account The Ultimate of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) has been sharing new pictures from the The Ultimate of Us sequence for days, most commonly appearing what the city surroundings of the town of Boston might be like that we noticed within the online game. To start with, you’ll see Pedro Pascal as Joel.

Pedro Pascal (Joel) at the set these days. 📸 @KristinRaworth percent.twitter.com/iqk3quLANw — The Ultimate of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 13, 2021

Beneath you’ll see a gallery with a just right quantity of pictures, coming from other assets and shared via @TheLastofUsNews on Twitter. As we’ve complex, they display the aLocation of the online game town of BostonFrom broad photographs of complete constructions with greenery to main points like rust-filled vehicles, damaged and mold-filled headlights.

The account has additionally shared a video wherein we will see complete streets reduce with post-apocalyptic ornament.

NEW video from the set of #TheLastofUs in Downtown Edmonton. (🎥 muhdusa | Reddit) percent.twitter.com/39SSxDrEFY — The Ultimate of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 5, 2021

If this compilation has identified you little, you’ll check out the compilation of all of the characters and actors / actresses showed to this point from the sequence. Additionally, two weeks in the past we had been in a position to peer the first reputable symbol of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey characterised as Joel and Ellie.