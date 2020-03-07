New Pixar film Onward banned in four countries for featuring gay character

Pixar’s newest animated journey Onward has been banned in four countries for featuring a gay character.

The film is ready in a fantasy world following two elf brothers as they try and convey their late father again to life utilizing a magical spell.

They set off on an journey, assembly a number of memorable characters alongside the way in which, together with a feminine police officer who makes reference to taking care of a baby together with her girlfriend.

Though the second is simply transient, Deadline reviews that the film has been banned in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the place LGBT rights are nonetheless closely restricted.

In Russia, the film has been launched however the phrase ‘girlfriend’ has been changed with the phrase ‘accomplice’.

Lena Waithe gives the voice for the character in query, recognized to audiences from Aziz Ansari’s Grasp of None and as writer-director of Queen & Slim.

Talking to Selection, Waithe revealed that it was her concept to incorporate the road: “I mentioned, ‘Can I say the phrase girlfriend, is that cool?’ I used to be identical to, ‘It sounds bizarre. I actually have a gay voice, I believe. I don’t suppose I sound correct saying husband.’”

“They had been like, ‘Oh yeah, try this.’ They had been so cool and chill. And it ended up being one thing particular.”

Onward is out now in cinemas