New plan of central government will be done from house to house after Corona becomes uncontrolled in Delhi

new Delhi: Corona in the capital Delhi is once again becoming uncontrollable. The Delhi government has been reprimanded many times by the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. In such a situation, the continuous increase in the Corona figures in Delhi has become a matter of concern for the Delhi government. But once again, the responsibility of Delhi has been taken by the Central Government and the Corona epidemic is under control. Also Read – Admission MBBS in CIMS: Coronation havoc, only one entered in first round counseling

The Health Ministry said that the steps taken in the wake of Corona epidemic in Delhi are to double the number of all beds including ICU beds. Also, more than 1 lakh people will be tested every day and quarantine of those exposed to infected and implementation of SOP in the Containment Zone will be done. Also Read – SC dismisses petition on 10th and 12th fee waiver

NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul said that survey will be carried out door to door in the Containment Zone of Delhi, and work will also be done in the infected areas, for which a total of 7000-8000 teams have been deployed. On the other hand, Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that people will have to support in this fight against the epidemic and ensure that if they have symptoms of corona then they must get their test done. Also Read – Covid 19 Treatment: Doctors have seen such a thing during treatment, can become a ray of hope