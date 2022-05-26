New PlayStation Plus: If you upgrade to a higher plan and you had whole months or years with discounts, you will lose them (updated)

Update 05/26/2022: Sony has launched a message on Twitter ensuring that all this has been nothing more than a technical error. Then we leave you with the original text of the news.

The jump to the new PlayStation Plus model is not optional. In Asia it is already implanted and with it the arrival of the new classics. However, not everything is flowers: the first users of the new PS Plus who want to change plans and have benefited from discounts not only have to pay the difference, but also pay the percentage saved. Something that translates into a new and enormous outlay in certain cases.

Let’s put ourselves in context: in a month or so, all active users of PlayStation Plus They will have made the leap to the new subscription model: three different plans with a game collection that shoots up to more than 700 current and classic titles. On paper the idea looks good and whoever wants to stay as it is won’t notice the difference.

Now, as reported in media such as Kotaku or VGC, as well as through Reddit or Twitter by several users, after changing the PS Plus plan to the Extra or Premium plans, the amount equivalent to the discounts and savings obtained has begun to be requested in order to be eligible for the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium plan. In addition, of course, to the corresponding price difference.

In fact, it has been the VGC itself that has shared an email in which a Sony representative confirms that players subscribed to PlayStation Plus with a discount may have to pay the amount corresponding to the discount in order to upgrade their plan to PS Plus Extra or Premium. Which is a huge problem whichever way you look at it.

The price of upgrading PS Plus in Asia when you have many months accumulated





At this point it is time to talk about the official prices:

SUBSCRIPTION PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM PRECIO €8.99 per month

24.99 euros per quarter

€59.99 per year €13.99 per month

39.99 euros per quarter

€99.99 per year €16.99 per month

49.99 euros per quarter

€119.99 per year

From here you can see the difference if we compare the different plans and their annual cost. The problem? As indicated on Reddit, the other big problem with the change of plan is that it is not calculated based on the annual discount, but through the reckoning of the months.

In other words: if you have 12 months of subscription to PS Plus already purchased and active and you want to upgrade to the next higher plan, it will be necessary to pay an additional €59.99 (ie €4.99 x 12 months) to upgrade. instead of the 39.99 euros difference to reach the 99.99 euros of PS Plus Extra. And if you had also renewed with a promotion, You must also pay the discounted amount. If you purchased 12 months for less than its official price, you have to pay the difference.

Consequently, those who anticipated the change of subscription model accumulating whole years After the announcement of the new plans to take advantage of the conversion rate, they will have to pay an unexpected large extra in proportion to the number of accumulated months of PS Plus.





By way of illustration, by unifying the two services PS Plus and PS Now in the new PS Plus, the option to subscribe to PlayStation Now will disappear and will no longer be available as a separate service, so that its cloud gaming proposal and most from its catalog will become integrated into PlayStation Plus Premium.

Now, the subscriptions of PlayStation Now users will be migrated to the level PlayStation Plus Premium at no additional cost until the renewal date. In other words:

Those active PS Plus subscriptions in June 2022 will upgrade to the PlayStation Plus Essential plan

Those PS Now subscriptions active in June 2022 will upgrade to the PlayStation Plus Premium plan, becoming 35 days of PS Plus Essential if we redeem one month (or 18 days of PS Plus Premium) and up to 365 days of PS Plus Essential or 183 days of PS Plus Premium.

The example that is put in the same thread is that if someone renewed until the year 2031 and has more than 3,000 days of subscription left, they should immediately pay about $430 to upgrade their plan and access all the content. The other options are no better: stay as it is for years or open a new account. And that doesn’t have much justification.

What PS Plus offers and what the fine print says

The new PS Plus has begun to roll out in stages across different regions, with the Asian market being the first to adopt the new model, opening the door to the return of classic games and the selection of PS4 and PS5 titles through of the Extra and Premium plans.

About a month ago, at the end of April, Sony itself confirmed that it was blocking the accumulation of subscriptions to PS Plus and PS Now before the arrival of the new format.

As we prepare to launch the new PlayStation Plus subscription service, we’re working behind the scenes to make the transition as smooth as possible for all of our current members.

As part of this work, we have temporarily disabled membership stacking for existing customers until after launch.

You can rest assured that your voucher code is still valid and can be redeemed when your current subscription expires and is deactivated, or when the new PlayStation Plus service is launched in your area, whichever comes first.

From here on, keep in mind that migration to the Essential model is done automatically retaining all benefits paid. So being able to access higher plans by having accumulated days, months or years can drastically shoot up the price. The other option, of course, is to get a new account with better conditions, although that would mean losing everything associated with the new one, including the accumulated PS Plus games and our progress.

The arrival of the new PS Plus is already a reality in Asia, later it will arrive in the American territory and in relation to Spain and Europe it is expected that the new service start your transformation on June 22 and the process is completed for all active members by the end of the day on June 23rd. Within all that this panorama implies and the problems generated, there is room for Sony to rethink its policy.